Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. Named Large Business Finalist in Prestigious HIA-LI 25th Annual Business Achievement Awards

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. a leading technology solutions provider is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a Large Business finalist in the Business Achievement Awards competition conducted by HIA-LI, the recognized voice for business on Long Island. Recipients will be announced during a gala luncheon event to be held at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, NY, 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. honored as Large Business Finalist at HIA-LI 25th Annual Business Achievement Awards

"Custom Computer Specialists is honored to be among the finalists in the category of Large Business of the HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards," said Gregory Galdi, President & CEO of Custom Computer Specialists. "The HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards are among the most prestigious honors awarded to outstanding Long Island-based businesses. For nearly two decades, HIA-LI has recognized the best of the best business on Long Island and Custom Computer Specialists is especially proud to be among those nominated, as we are celebrating our fortieth anniversary this year. At the same time we are also humbled to be among such world class organizations."

"HIA-LI is pleased to recognize Custom Computer Specialists as a finalist in the large business category of our Business Achievement Awards competition," said Terri Alessi-Miceli, President & CEO of HIA-LI. "Our finalists represent some of the highest performing and best run companies on Long Island and in the world. Custom Computer Specialists has been named a finalist in recognition of its achievements in industry leadership, creativity, successful business operations, corporate vision, and other characteristics vital to developing and growing a winning organization."

In choosing the finalists, the selection committee considered multiple factors. The award criteria include:

Positive employer/employee relations

Commitment to the growth or betterment of the Long Island business community

business community Revenue and profitability trends over the last three years

Three to five year vision for the company's future

Additional criteria that were considered include:

Recent outstanding accomplishments

Technical innovation or innovative processes

Expansion into new markets

Industry leadership

Overcoming adversity

Those interested in attending the luncheon, or companies interested in becoming sponsors, should contact Anthony Forgione, HIA-LI Director of Business Development, at aforgione@hia-li.org or 631-543-5355.

About HIA-LI

HIA-LI helps Long Island businesses prosper. For over 40 years, we have been the recognized voice for business on Long Island and a powerful force and economic engine for regional development. We provide a forum for business leaders to network, problem solve and obtain advice on critical issues facing their businesses. Our member companies represent tens of thousands of business professionals. We're headquartered in and support one of the largest industrial parks in the United States. HIA-LI programs and events promote strategic partnerships, targeted networking, information sharing and business advocacy. Members benefit from our committees, educational programs, career resources, research capabilities, mentoring opportunities, and business advisory services. For more information, visit http://www.hia-li.org or call 631-543-5355.

About Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.

For forty years, Custom Computer Specialists has been helping public and private sector clients perform better. Recognized throughout the Northeast as a premier business and IT solutions provider we are committed to improving our clients' competitive advantage, financial performance and their ability to deliver value. We offer an extensive range of services including consulting, technology and outsourcing solutions that are designed to align IT to our clients' strategic objectives and to maximize their IT investments. To learn more about our client-centric solutions that work please contact us at 631.864.6699 or visit us at www.customonline.com.

SOURCE Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.customonline.com

