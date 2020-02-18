Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. Recognized on CRN's 2020 MSP500 list in the Security 100 category

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. ("Custom") announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Custom Computer Specialists to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

Founded in 1979, Custom offers their clients the confidence that they are working with a team that has deep technological experience to protect and maintain their infrastructure. While no amount of technology can secure an environment, it's important to have a strong foundation which comes from partnering with an experienced MSP who can design, operate and optimize their technology.

"We are honored to be named to CRN's 2020 MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category. I'm proud of all that my team has accomplished this year and believe that it is in no small part due to their commitment to the success and security of our clients," said Gregory Galdi, President and founder of Custom Computer Specialists. "We like to say that it's not enough to be happy with your IT, you have to be confident with your IT. If you're confident that your IT will work and that your data is safe then we will have done our job."

"MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN's 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward."

About Custom Computer Specialists

Custom Computer Specialists is an innovative technology solutions provider. By offering an extensive range of services including the secure transmission of data, dedicated IT support staffing, proactive monitoring and modern network technologies, our clients improve their competitive advantage, financial performance and their ability to deliver value. To learn more about our innovative solutions please contact us at 800.598.8989 or visit us at www.customonline.com.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

