Custom Computer Specialists Receives SLED Territory Partner of the Year: East award at Cisco Partner Summit 2019

"It is an honor to receive this award," said Greg Galdi, President and CEO at Custom. "For forty years we have steadfastly invested in our people, processes, and technology to help our clients drive business productivity, improve business outcomes and enhance the end user experience. To be recognized as the top performing SLED territory partner for the entire East Coast reconfirms that we are on the right path."

Cisco Partner Summit Theatre awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the country. All award recipients were selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional and theatre executives. The Cisco Partner Summit is attended by more than 2,100 global attendees from Cisco's ecosystem of partners representing more than 1.000 companies worldwide from more than 75 countries.

Custom Computer Specialists is a Cisco Gold Partner and holds a Cisco Master in Collaboration which provides Custom access to comprehensive sales, technical, and lifecycle services training and support available from Cisco.

If you'd like more information on Custom's innovative programs and solutions, please contact their solutions office at 800.598.8989.

About Custom Computer Specialists

Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists helps Northeast public and private sector clients get maximum value from their IT investments. Custom's unique combination of privately owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to architect client-centric solutions that deliver results. http://www.customtech.com

Cisco, the Cisco logo and Cisco Systems are registered trademarks of Cisco Systems Inc. in the United States and certain other countries.

Press Contacts:

MaryAnn Benzola

Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.

Tel.: (631) 761-1465

Email: mbenzola@customonline.com

SOURCE Custom Computer Specialists

Related Links

http://www.customtech.com

