Custom Computer Specialists' VP And General Manager, Kyriakos Kaimis Honored As A King Of New York By Schneps Media

Kyriakos is an accomplished technology executive with over 25 years' of experience driving profitability and market share at Custom. As Vice President and General Manager of Custom's New York office, he is responsible for Custom's go-to-market sales strategies and identifying best-in-class technology solutions that improve business, patient or student outcomes.

"Kyriakos's contributions, aptitude and vision have been invaluable to the growth of Custom," says Gregory Galdi, Custom's President and CEO. "We are confident that Kyriakos's innovative thinking and dedication to Custom will continue to enhance our strategic direction and growth. We honored that he has been selected to receive this award."

Kyriakos is frequently featured as a guest speaker and panelist at industry conferences, seminars and webinars speaking on topics such as cyber security, disaster recovery and cloud migration.

The Kings of New York event honors top men for their outstanding leadership in business, politics, arts, culture, civic and religious work as well as their contributions to the community. Past honorees have included Joseph Ficalora, CEO & President NY Community Bank, John Buran, CEO and President Flushing Bank and Lou Grassi, CEO, Grassi & Co. The Kings of New York awards ceremony was held on November 6, 2019 at Leonard's Palazzo in Great Neck, New York.

About Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.

Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists is a leading technology solution provider to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Hauppauge NY, with locations in Rhode Island, New Jersey and NYC, Custom's unique combination of privately owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to create client-centric solutions that deliver expected results. www.customtech.com.

