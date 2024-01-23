CUSTOM HAIR COLOR MEETS ASTROLOGY: ESALON REVEALS 2024 HAIR COLORSCOPE TO BRING OUT THE BEST OF YOUR ZODIAC SIGN

eSalon Color Astrologer Tamerri Ater Curates Custom 'Power Hues' for 2024

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eSalon, the first and only truly custom home hair color company, has revealed its 2024 Hair Colorscope! eSalon tapped certified professional astrologer Tamerri Ater as its resident Color Astrologer to combine horoscopes and hair colors to find coveted hair colors that harness your true nature for the year ahead.

"2024 promises to be a year of karmic completion and finding balance," said Tamerri. "In numerology, the world will be in an eight universal year: 2+0+2+4=8. Eight years are tied to business, enterprise, hard work, and reaping what you've sown."

eSalon's team of expert colorists worked with Tamerri to reveal predictions for the year ahead and the perfect hair colors to usher in the best year yet. Each Zodiac sign is paired with three eSalon Custom Hair Color shades to match inner spiritual growth with looking and feeling our best from the inside out. This year, achieve your professional goals, strengthen your personal relationships, find romance, make money moves, and most importantly - achieve your color goals!

  • ARIES: Golden Copper, Light Brunette, Intense Pearl
  • TAURUS: Beige Brunette, Subtle Cinnamon, Pearl Mahogany
  • GEMINI: Ash Blonde, Intense Copper, Chocolate Brunette
  • CANCER: Soft Black, Golden Mahogany, Peach Pearl
  • LEO: True Red, Dark Blonde With Shadow Roots, Mahogany Copper
  • VIRGO: Espresso Brunette, Plush Beige, Ash Copper
  • LIBRA: Light Brunette, Golden Blonde, Rustic Copper
  • SCORPIO: Midnight Plum, Jet Black, Dark Blonde
  • SAGITTARIUS: Auburn Red, Sunkissed Blonde, Apple Cider Copper
  • CAPRICORN: Laidback Brunette, Red Pearl, Midnight Black
  • AQUARIUS: Intense Copper, Ash Blonde, Rich Chocolate
  • PISCES: Burgundy Plum, Amber Glaze Red, Dark Brunette

To discover more about each Colorscope, visit learn more, please visit eSalon.com

About eSalon 

eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 332k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. 

