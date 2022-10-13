Custom Health Acquires Health in Motion Network

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Health announces the acquisition of Ohio-based Health in Motion Network, whose Parawell software organizes patients' important health information in a central and secure place. It enables patients and their care teams to manage and track all lab reports, medications, health records and telemetry data from monitoring devices.

"We are investing in teams, innovations and regions that embrace our approach and share the vision of a digital health future to solve health care's most urgent problems of achieving the Quadruple Aim," said Custom Health CEO Rahul Chopra. "As a Technology First state, Ohio has shown its commitment to accelerating innovative technology, and it's an area we are keen to build in."

Key executives joining the Custom Health management team from Health in Motion include:

Brian Slusser , Stakeholder Relations

, Stakeholder Relations Ray Shealy , Platform Strategy

, Platform Strategy Cathy Kuhn , Clinical Programs

"We're joining a digital health movement with Custom Health to realize the value pharmacists bring in care management and improved health outcomes," said Health in Motion CEO Ray Shealy. "Together we're improving the lives of patients, offering personalized in-home services that are clinically managed by a connected, informed team of health experts. By adding our Parawell technology to Custom Health's growing product and service offerings, our pharmacists now have an enhanced and informed perspective on every patient, which creates a baseline for improving patient care, patient experience and outcomes."

About Custom Health

Custom Health helps people who take medication to have the best possible health outcomes. We connect patients with their circle of care, help them to take meds as prescribed with easy-to-use digital health tools, then go beyond adherence to make sure those meds are working as intended. Our integrated healthcare delivery model includes personalized medication management, always-on clinical oversight, remote patient monitoring, and home-based care. Learn more at www.customhealth.com.

