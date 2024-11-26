Custom Health and PatchRx Partner to Build a Comprehensive Medication Intelligence Solution

The collaboration merges expertise in medication adherence technologies to create a first-of-its-kind platform designed to improve health outcomes and empower patients.

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Health, a leader in transforming medication outcomes for patients across the U.S. and Canada, today announced a partnership with PatchRx to integrate PatchRx's smart pill bottle caps into Custom Health's innovative medication adherence platform. By combining their technologies, the companies aim to set a new standard in medication intelligence, offering a powerful, data-driven solution for health plans, providers and pharmacies.

Custom Health specializes in supporting complex patients with multiple chronic conditions, through personalized medication management and remote clinical oversight. With a tech suite that includes individualized pill-packing, smart medication adherence dispensers, and AI trained to identify prescribing risks, Custom Health operates digital hub pharmacies and supports a network of 100+ pharmacies across the U.S. and Canada. These pharmacies deploy technology into patients' homes, enabling remote monitoring by Custom Health's 200+ U.S. clinicians and achieving a 98% medication adherence rate. Custom Health's nation-leading deprescribing program has moreover reduced opiod utilization by 27%.

"At Custom Health, we are passionate about making it easier for people to take their medications and ensuring those medications deliver the intended result," said Shane Biship, CEO of Custom Health. "Integrating PatchRx technology into our AdhereNet® platform enhances our ability to monitor adherence in real time and take swift action to support patients and improve outcomes. Together, we're delivering more than technology—we're delivering better health."

PatchRx's clinically validated smart pill bottle caps, already used successfully in Remote Therapeutic Monitoring programs across the U.S., will complement Custom Health's existing suite of tools, creating an integrated medication intelligence platform. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to addressing the root causes of non-adherence and transforming patient care.

"The core of our mission at PatchRx is understanding the causes of medication non-adherence and developing solutions that address the root cause," said Gavin Buchanan, co-founder of PatchRx. "Custom Health shares this mission and has proven its ability to improve outcomes time and again. We expect this partnership to allow us to build a new gold standard in medication management for patients and medication intelligence for pharmacies, providers, and payors."

About Custom Health

Custom Health helps people achieve the best possible health outcomes through its integrated healthcare delivery model, which includes personalized medication management, always-on clinical oversight, remote patient monitoring, and home-based care. With an obsession for the journey of a pill, Custom Health connects patients with their circle of care, ensuring medications are taken as prescribed and delivering solutions that go beyond adherence to ensure medications work as intended. Learn more at www.customhealth.com

About PatchRx

PatchRx is revolutionizing patient care through its clinically backed medication adherence technology. The company's patented smart pill-bottle caps for generic prescription bottles, combined with its comprehensive software platform, arm providers with the insight needed to assess a treatment's effectiveness and intervene early to prevent adverse outcomes. PatchRx has improved care outcomes for thousands of patients across the U.S., closing the gap between a patient's prescribed treatment and actual medication-taking behaviors. To learn more, visit PatchRx.io .

