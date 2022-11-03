Custom Health Marks Five Years of Digital Healthcare in Toronto

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Health is marking five years of providing groundbreaking digital healthcare to patients across Ontario, including in Toronto, the largest metropolitan area in Canada. With a quarter of Ontario's population living with multiple chronic diseases, it's clear that there is a need for an integrated healthcare approach to improve each patient's individual experience and to manage costs associated with the burden of chronic disease. Watch how.

"Amazing service," said Custom Health patient Aimee Lewis. "They treat me with respect, understanding, compassion, and answer all my questions. I trust them. They listen and understand my needs. They go above and beyond."

Providing patients with high-level personalized healthcare to manage multiple chronic diseases has made Custom Health the go-to healthcare option for those with complex medication needs. Custom Health patients average 57 years of age and take approximately 10 medications. Fifty-eight percent are living with diabetes, and 41% take medications to support mental health. The majority of Custom Health patients are managing more than four chronic diseases.

Custom Health recently unveiled updates to its state-of-the-art pharmacy hub in Toronto, to accommodate growth and best serve the needs of patients. A proprietary technology platform that drives automated medication packaging and home delivery is coupled with real-time monitoring, for personalized digital healthcare that helps people taking multiple medications to thrive. Custom Health works with patients, their circles of care, and community pharmacies to connect people to a personalized medication delivery and adherence monitoring program that can change lives.

"The impact of digital healthcare was virtually unknown when we started out," said Teresa Pitre, general manager for Custom Health Toronto. "Our personalized healthcare approach leverages technology to enable pharmacists' oversight of care and enhance what patients experience. Their meds are managed along with side effects, averting errors and health events that could cascade into negative outcomes," she said.

Custom Health analyzes data in real time, ensuring patients stay on track with their medications and making it more likely that medicines perform as prescribers intend. With real-time data, pharmacists can help control unnecessary costs and limit suboptimal results associated with inconsistent medication adherence.

About Custom Health

Custom Health helps people who take medication to have the best possible health outcome. We connect patients with their circle of care, help them to take meds as prescribed with easy-to-use digital health tools, then go beyond adherence to make sure those meds are working as intended. Our integrated healthcare delivery model includes personalized medication management, always-on clinical oversight, remote patient monitoring, and home-based care. Learn more at www.customhealth.com.

Contact: [email protected]

