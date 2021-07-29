Custom Hockey Design Introduces Personalized Hockey Sticks for Unique Company Awards and Commemorative Gifts

MONTREAL, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Chartrand, CEO of Custom Hockey Design, saw a need for offering personalized designed hockey sticks to companies that award gifts to valued customers and employees in appreciation for their service and patronage.

"Companies and organizations realize the importance of awarding quality gifts that represent their brand, and we wanted to address that concern," said Jonathan.

Composite Senior Hockey Sticks Designed for Companies Personalized Hockey Sticks for Company Awards and Gifts

As of today, searching 'personalized hockey sticks' on Google offers sites offering hockey sticks that are physically customized. However, few websites offer hockey sticks that are customized graphically. Hockey sticks claiming personalization have design or product limitations that may not be acceptable for companies offering hockey gifts that bear their brand.

Custom Hockey Design offers personalized hockey sticks creatively designed exclusively for each company. The design includes the company logo, company name, colors, and personalized text displaying an appreciation for the recipient. Colors are vivid, and unless specified, are sampled from the logo for a consistent appearance. Many companies choose to leave an area in the design open for signatures of colleagues who work closely with the recipient.

Design proofs are sent to clients for approval before printing. That way, clients can request edits before the final product is processed. Customers who wish to have their graphic designer create the design can request a template to be completed and returned for printing.

Designs are printed on 3M high gloss vinyl for photo-quality resolution and laminated for durability. The surface of the protective laminate also allows signatures to be prominently displayed using a Sharpie pen. The result is a personalized composite hockey stick that hockey enthusiasts are delighted to receive and companies are proud to present.

For more information, including product images, Visit https://customhockeydesign.com

Custom Hockey Design is a design company serving Canada and United States with high-end personalized hockey, mini hockey, and mini lacrosse sticks.

Jonathan Chartrand founded the company in 2013, and he is currently the principal owner. Custom Hockey Design enjoys a five-star rating with customers. The company takes pride in creating unique designs, using quality materials, and providing excellent customer support.

Contact:

Jonathan Chartrand, CEO

Custom Hockey Design

Phone: 1877 201 5606

https://customhockeydesign.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Custom Hockey Design

Related Links

https://customhockeydesign.com

