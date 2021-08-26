Custom Hockey Design Offers Personalized Mini Hockey Sticks to Youth Hockey Teams for Season-Ending Party Gifts

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Chartrand, CEO of Custom Hockey Design, saw a need for offering 30 inch personalized mini hockey sticks to youth hockey teams as gifts for their season-ending parties.

"Kids love mini hockey sticks for both knee hockey and collectibles, and personalized mini sticks personally designed with team logo, team name, and individual player names and numbers are minis that are most treasured," said Jonathan.

For more information, including product images, Visit https://customhockeydesign.com/personalized-mini-hockey-sticks/

As of today, searching 'personalized mini hockey sticks' on Google displays search results for companies offering 17-inch plastic mini sticks. However, no company other than Custom Hockey Design offers 30-inch composite mini hockey sticks graphically designed exclusively for each youth hockey team. No two team designs are the same. Additionally, each personalized mini hockey stick is 3 inches longer than conventional branded composite mini sticks found in most sporting stores. Kids claim that the extra length provides better shooting leverage for knee hockey than shorter minis.

Designs include team logo, team name, colors, and individual player names and numbers displayed on the stick's shaft just like the NHL player hockey sticks. Colors are vivid, and unless specified, are sampled from the logo for a consistent appearance.

Design proofs are sent to teams for approval before printing. That way, teams can request edits before the final product is processed. Designs are printed on 3M high gloss vinyl for photo-quality resolution and laminated for durability.

The result is personalized mini hockey sticks kids are delighted to receive, and teams are proud to present.

"I wasn't there when the sticks arrived, but I was told that the boys loved them and used them all weekend when they weren't of the ice. Thanks again." A quote by hockey mom Monica Aboodi, Scarsdale, NY.

Custom Hockey Design is a design company serving Canada and United States with high-end personalized hockey, mini hockey, and mini lacrosse sticks.

Jonathan Chartrand founded the company in 2013, and he is currently the principal owner. Custom Hockey Design enjoys a five-star rating with customers. The company takes pride in creating unique designs, using quality materials, and providing excellent customer support.

Contact:

Jonathan Chartrand, CEO

Custom Hockey Design

Phone: 1877 201 5606

https://customhockeydesign.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Custom Hockey Design