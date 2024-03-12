Custom Home Exteriors, LLC, and CHE Commercial, LLC Unveil New Ownership Structure with CEO Frank Wiesner

(Embracing Change for an Exciting Future)

RALEIGH, N.C., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Home Exteriors, LLC, and CHE Commercial, LLC (The CHE Companies), a construction company specializing in superior exterior siding and roofing solutions, announced a strategic shift in its ownership structure. Founder Stephen Scoggins, while stepping back from day-to-day operations, remains an integral ownership partner in The CHE Companies. Scoggins is now joined by equity partners: Jeremy Boyd, Chief Operating Officer; Scott Burrell, Executive Vice President of Construction; Josh Menold, Chief Financial Officer; and newly appointed addition Chief Executive Officer Frank Wiesner.

"This day-to-day leadership team will build on the success the company has had by continuing to improve efficiencies, grow our existing relationships, and add to our culture of excellence," stated Jeremy Boyd, COO.

The newly structured leadership team brings over 100 years of industry and management expertise to the future of CHE. As they embark on their 25th year in business, the company anticipates growth across its key markets, including the Triangle, NC; Greenville/Spartanburg, SC; Wilmington, NC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Charlotte, NC; and Richmond, VA.

About CHE Companies, LLC:

The CHE Companies, an exterior construction company celebrating a 25-year legacy of excellence, offers a comprehensive range of exterior services tailored to meet the needs of residential and commercial clients. Specializing in superior siding, roofing, and gutter solutions, the collective experience of the ownership team brings together over 100 years of industry and management expertise. The CHE Companies' presence extends to key markets in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The CHE Companies, LLC, aims to transform residential and commercial exteriors with precision and care, leading with integrity and a steadfast commitment to excellence. For more information about Custom Home Exteriors, LLC and CHE Commercial, LLC, please visit CHEcompanies.com.

SOURCE The CHE Companies