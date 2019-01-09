Custom Indoor Shooting Range Lighting Solutions from Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures provides custom indoor shooting range lighting solutions with long-lasting and efficient LED fixtures. Whether you are looking to light an indoor range for a local gun club or an upscale indoor shooting range for military application, Access Fixtures has the ability to do both. Indoor shooting ranges present unique lighting challenges. Some indoor ranges have low-hanging structures called baffles, which protect the ceiling from ballistic impact and help to muffle the sound of gunfire. Lighting around these baffles can be tricky as any light fixtures need to be tucked out of harm's way. For safety reasons, shooting range lighting must be flicker-free, bright enough to see the target, and especially bright in the staging area where shooters stand and load their ammo. Competitive indoor shooting requires even lighting to ensure that everyone is able to see their targets at the same level of light. For military and police application, the ability to dim lights is often a desired option. Light fixtures must be durable, long-lasting, low-profile, and glare-free to ensure the safety of shooters in the range as well as the ease of use in the location.

Low Profile Linear Fixtures and Versatile High Bays

Access Fixtures recommends a photometric analysis to determine the best LED lighting fixtures for your indoor shooting range. A photometric analysis is a computer simulation of possible light sources in a designated area that determines the best lighting layout. Since all indoor shooting ranges are unique, Access Fixtures can use photometric data to determine which of their available fixtures are suitable. EPTA linear fixtures, which are L70 rated at 200,000 hours, low-profile, flicker-free, and available with 0-10v dimming among other options, are often a great choice to light indoor shooting ranges as they are small and can be tucked between baffles and other structures easily. Access Fixtures also utilizes high bays and sports lighters that can be mounted to the staging area, essentially shooting light downrange to the target. Depending on the situation, extra light can be added to the staging area to ensure additional brightness. All of Access Fixtures' LED fixtures for shooting ranges come with a 5 year warranty and incredible rated life.

