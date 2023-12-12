Custom Ink Launches Swag Space, End-to-End Platform for Promo Product Distributors

Swag Space Offers White Label Solution to Meet Distributor Needs, Including Ecommerce, Order Management, Inventory, Production, Distribution, & Storage

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Ink , the online leader in custom apparel and accessories for organizations, groups, and communities, today announced the launch of Swag Space , an end-to-end swag platform for promotional product distributors.

Swag Space is a white-label solution designed to meet the business needs of promo distributors, from the creation of an online product catalog to order management, inventory, production, distribution, and storage. Swag Space was built on the industry-leading technology and infrastructure developed by Swag.com, which was acquired by Custom Ink in 2021.

"We've spent eight years and millions of dollars building the industry's leading ecommerce platform for swag," said Jeremy Parker, founder of Swag Space and co-founder and former CEO of Swag.com. "We've streamlined the entire buying, production, and distribution experience, and now we want to share that platform with other promo distributors, so they can use that same technology, scale, production, and distribution chain to power the success of their own businesses."

"Whether you're an entrepreneur who's just starting out, or a major distributor looking to reduce costs or improve efficiencies, the Swag Space platform offers the infrastructure and tools you need, so you can focus on your customers, sales, and growth," continued Parker. "We are not only the front-end ecommerce platform to help you make sales; we also handle all of your production and fulfillment."

Among the swag services provided through the Swag Space platform:

Ecommerce Platform – Distributors can simply upload their logo and brand colors and select their products and pricing, and Swag Space automatically generates a next-gen ecommerce site for their customers, offering the same streamlined experience across both web and mobile. The entire process takes less than five minutes.

– Distributors can simply upload their logo and brand colors and select their products and pricing, and Swag Space automatically generates a next-gen ecommerce site for their customers, offering the same streamlined experience across both web and mobile. The entire process takes less than five minutes. Design – From automated design support to digital image enhancement, Swag Space turns customer design ideas into shippable products.

– From automated design support to digital image enhancement, Swag Space turns customer design ideas into shippable products. Production – Using Custom Ink's powerhouse operations and supply chain, the entire production process is handled by Swag Space at high quality and low stress.

– Using Custom Ink's powerhouse operations and supply chain, the entire production process is handled by Swag Space at high quality and low stress. Order Management – Swag Space's smart dashboard allows distributors to monitor all customer orders and distributions in real-time.

– Swag Space's smart dashboard allows distributors to monitor all customer orders and distributions in real-time. Customer and Lead Tracking – An integrated database helps distributors manage active customers and leads, update customer profiles, and analyze customer profiles and data to maximize sales.

– An integrated database helps distributors manage active customers and leads, update customer profiles, and analyze customer profiles and data to maximize sales. Shopify Integration - Distributors can offer their customers the ability to launch company stores through Swag Space's integration with Shopify.

- Distributors can offer their customers the ability to launch company stores through Swag Space's integration with Shopify. Customization – Customers can create fully custom boxes and kit multiple items into one gifting experience through Swag Space's online tools.

– Customers can create fully custom boxes and kit multiple items into one gifting experience through Swag Space's online tools. Storage and Distribution – Through Custom Ink's nationwide fulfillment operations, Swag Space provides speedy and accurate distribution to one address or thousands, so every customer gets the product they need when they need it. For customers who want real-time inventory in the cloud, Swag Space gives distributors remote storage and fulfillment options.

Thanks to Custom Ink's streamlined and efficient operations, distributors can reduce their costs and increase their profits through a generous commission structure on sales.

"Swag Space is the first end-to-end platform in the custom swag category," said Marc Katz, CEO of Custom Ink. "Our business was built on digital innovation, and we want to help other swag distributors benefit from our experience and leverage our infrastructure. Swag Space not only improves the buyer and distributor experience, it also eliminates the operational stress and wasted time spent on inventory snafus, supply chain glitches, and production problems. By simplifying the process and reducing costs, Swag Space offers a promo product business-in-a-box for distributors of all sizes."

Swag Space will be sharing in-person demos of the new platform at the PPAI show in Las Vegas from January 16-18, 2024. Interested individuals and companies can get more information about the Swag Space platform and schedule a live or virtual demo at https://swag.space/ .

