TYSONS, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Ink, the online leader in custom products and apparel for organizations, groups, and businesses, today announced that Ben Litvinas has joined the company as Chief Data and Analytics Officer (CDAO).

Custom Ink Names Ben Litvinas as Chief Data and Analytics Officer

In this new role, Litvinas will consolidate Custom Ink's Data & Analytics operations and lead the evolution of the company's data strategy, governance, and shared skill set. Litvinas will build a team dedicated to bridging the gap between data-driven insights and decision-making, while working across the business to leverage machine learning and AI to foster new capabilities and operationalize innovation.

"Ben brings a proven track record of leveraging data and advanced analytics to drive measurable business outcomes," said David Doctorow, CEO of Custom Ink. "I worked with Ben at Realtor.com, and I saw his expertise in optimizing marketing investments, enhancing the customer experience, and deploying AI-driven solutions. I am confident that he and his team will ensure reliable data, develop key analytic capabilities, and accelerate our learning to elevate our operations throughout the company."

Litvinas joins Custom Ink with over 15 years of executive experience in data, analytics, and machine learning/AI. Most recently, he served as Chief Data & Analytics Officer for Altice USA, the Fortune 500 telecommunications company, where he centralized Altice's data efforts and enabled multiple percentage points of margin expansion by improving the integration of technology into call center operations. Before Altice, he served as SVP of Data & Analytics at Realtor.com, where he built a centralized capability focused on enabling data-driven decision making and operationalized AI solutions, while helping to improve subscription-based revenue. Earlier in his career, he served in analytics leadership roles at Comcast, Booz Allen Hamilton, and GRA, Inc.

Litvinas is the latest in a series of senior leadership team hires and promotions under new CEO David Doctorow, who joined the company in August 2024 after serving as CEO of Realtor.com and in top roles with eBay and Expedia. Earlier this month, Custom Ink announced that Arthur Chapin has joined the company as Chief Product, Design, and Technology Officer (CPDTO) and Bailey Rockwell Adrian has been promoted to Vice President, Power Buyers.

About Custom Ink

Custom Ink is the online leader in custom products and apparel for organizations, groups, and businesses. The company helps bring colleagues, communities, teammates, and friends together with inspired custom products they are proud to use and wear. Custom Ink makes getting custom gear smooth and seamless with innovative design tools, caring customer service, creative design inspiration, and a broad range of high-quality merchandise.

Media Contact:

Andrew Weinstein

202-667-4967

[email protected]

SOURCE Custom Ink