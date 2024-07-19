Custom Ink Names Former Realtor.com CEO David Doctorow as New CEO

Co-Founder and Outgoing CEO Marc Katz to Remain as Chairman

FAIRFAX, Va., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Ink, the online leader in custom wearables and other swag for organizations, groups, and communities, today named former Realtor.com CEO David Doctorow as the company's new CEO. Doctorow will take the reins and join the company's Board of Directors in August, while co-founder and outgoing CEO Marc Katz will remain Chairman of the Board.

"Leading Custom Ink and working with such great people has been an amazing 25-year experience," said Katz. "We've undertaken major changes since the pandemic to refocus on our digital roots, and now it's time for a new CEO to lead us to new heights. David is a proven leader with an impressive track record building digital business. He's also a terrific person, and the Board and I have enormous confidence in him to lead Custom Ink."

Over a thirty-year career, Doctorow has helped transform and grow some of the world's best known technology businesses in the travel, e-commerce, and real estate industries. He most recently served as CEO of Realtor.com, where he led the business to record revenue, profit, and consumer satisfaction, while also earning "Best CEO" recognition from Comparably.com based on employee surveys. Earlier, he led significant growth in eBay's customer acquisition & retention as head of Global Growth and helped Expedia double its sales and profit as Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer.

"What Marc and team have accomplished over the last 25 years is remarkable, and I'm honored and excited to step into the CEO role and lead Custom Ink going forward," said Doctorow. "This is a great company, built on a foundation of strong values, and I feel deeply aligned with its mission to help people create a stronger sense of community and connection. I also see tremendous potential for further growth and look forward to working with my fellow Inkers and our partners to keep wowing customers and building the business."

Katz and his co-founders began working on the business in 1999 and formed the company in early 2000. In the years since, Custom Ink has helped millions of people foster and celebrate lasting connections among their friends, family, teammates, and colleagues with inspired custom products people are proud to wear and use.

Michael Kumin, Managing Director of Great Hill Partners, the company's primary growth equity backer, added, "We're grateful to Marc for all he's done to build the business to this point, as well as his continued support as Chairman. He's handing off a great brand, streamlined operating model, and the strongest profitability in the company's history, and we're thrilled to have David leading us forward from here."

About David Doctorow

From early 2020 to mid-2023, Doctorow served as CEO and led the transformation of Move Inc., a portfolio of real estate brands that includes Realtor.com. During his tenure, the business achieved all-time highs in revenue, EBITDA, and audience, consistently out-pacing competitors and increasing employee engagement. In that role, Doctorow was recognized among the top 50 "Best CEOs" by employee review site Comparably based on millions of survey ratings across 70,000 companies.

Prior to Move Inc., Doctorow spent four years at eBay, where he led Global Growth from 2016 to 2020. Under his leadership, the company transformed its marketing product, technology, and data science, resulting in major increases in Global Growth-driven revenue, audience, and active buyers.

Before joining eBay, Doctorow spent five years from 2011 to 2016 as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Expedia, the leading travel technology company, where he helped guide the overall reacceleration of the business and an industry consolidation that included Orbitz, Travelocity, and a number of international brands. At Expedia, David's team drove significant increases in revenue and EBITDA. In that role, he was named one of "Top 50 CMOs to Watch" by Boardroom Insiders and a Forbes "Top 50 Most Influential CMO."

Earlier in his career, Doctorow worked in management consulting with McKinsey & Co., marketing, sales, and operations with Hewlett-Packard, and investment banking with Deutsche Bank and Dillon, Read & Co. Inc.

Doctorow holds a bachelor's degree in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About Custom Ink

Custom Ink is the online leader in custom wearables and other swag for organizations, groups, and communities. The company helps people bring their families, friends, teammates, and colleagues together with inspired products they are proud to wear and use. Custom Ink makes the customization process fun and easy with innovative design tools, caring customer service, creative design inspiration, and high-quality merchandise. Custom Ink owns Swag.com, the most recognizable provider for corporate swag, Printfection, a leading swag platform for enterprise buyers, and Swag Space, an end-to-end white-label platform for promotional product distributors. It also offers Custom Ink Fundraising, a platform to raise money and awareness for charities and personal causes through the sale of custom t-shirts and other apparel.

