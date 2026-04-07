CUSTOM LIP GLOSS, MADE IN MINUTES

Lip Lab Launches "Gloss To Go" — A Walk-In Custom Lip Gloss Experience in Just 10 Minutes

NEW YORK , April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lip Lab, an experiential beauty destination known for its custom in-store lipstick, gloss, and cheek color creations, is introducing Gloss To Go — a new express service that allows guests to walk into any Lip Lab location nationwide and create a personalized lip gloss in just 10 minutes, no appointment required.

Lip Lab Launches “Gloss To Go” — A Walk-In Custom Lip Gloss Experience in Just 10 Minutes. Speed Speed Lip Lab Launches “Gloss To Go” — A Walk-In Custom Lip Gloss Experience in Just 10 Minutes.

Designed for today's on-the-go consumer, Gloss To Go delivers Lip Lab's signature custom lip gloss experience in a faster, more accessible format. Whether dropping in between appointments, while shopping, after school, spontaneous outing, or vacation guests can create a bespoke gloss in minutes—without the need to plan ahead.

The experience allows guests to choose from a curated selection of shades, finishes, and flavor options to design a gloss that is entirely their own, complete with customizable packaging that makes each product feel personal and giftable.

Beyond in-store visits, Gloss To Go can also be brought offsite for private events, including bridal parties, bachelorette celebrations, birthdays, and group beauty experiences—offering a quick, custom lip gloss experience wherever it's desired.

As demand for experiential beauty continues to grow, Lip Lab remains at the forefront with offerings that combine personalization, creativity, and convenience.

Gloss To Go is now available at all Lip Lab locations for $42. No appointment necessary.

About Lip Lab

Lip Lab is a custom beauty destination offering personalized lip and cheek color, crafted live in-store, with high-quality formulas in infinite shades and possibilities. With 17 locations across the U.S. and Canada—including New York City (SoHo, Upper East Side, Williamsburg), Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Napa Valley, Palm Springs, Scottsdale, Washington DC (The Wharf and 14th Street) and Toronto (The Distillery and Queen Street)—Lip Lab blends artistry, innovation, and self-expression, empowering guests to create products that are uniquely their own.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Lip Lab