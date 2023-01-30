Custom Mylar Bags Now Come in all Shapes and Sizes from SunDance USA

Latest Pouch Packaging and Die-Cutting Capabilities Offer Exciting New Options for Product Marketers and Package Designers

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance USA leads the commercial printing and packaging industry in the Southeastern U.S. by continuing to add impressive capabilities. The company's most recent installations include custom mylar pouch production equipment and sophisticated stand-up pouch die-cutting machinery. These innovative capabilities give SunDance clients complete access to the hottest new packaging trends.

SunDance's new stand-up pouch die-cutter was used to create a unique mylar vase that can hold floral arrangements and water. SunDance Headquarters in Orlando, FL.

Imagine being able to create an eye-catching, durable mylar pouch shaped like the product contents. A mylar bag shaped like a large peanut, for example, containing handfuls of tasty roasted nuts. Or a mylar pouch shaped like a large dog bone bearing treats for Fido. Or a heart-shaped pouch filled with peppermints or chocolates.

The company's newest stand-up pouch die-cutter enables stand-up pouches, as well as custom mylar bags, to be produced in unique shapes and sizes—offering amazing options for unrivaled shelf appeal.

"Stand-up pouches and specialty mylar bags are a popular innovation in the highly competitive consumer packaged goods industry," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, SunDance President. "To help product marketers and package designers gain important advantages in e-commerce and on store shelves, SunDance consistently offers our clients the latest and most creative printing and packaging capabilities."

Mylar bags are not only durable but can also protect products from moisture and light and keep contents fresher longer. A wide range of finishing options can add shine, glitter, rich colors, and other eye-appealing features. And with a die-cut shape limited only by imagination, custom mylar pouches offer endless opportunities for highly effective product marketing.

SunDance has a long-standing commitment to sustainability, and offers an array of eco-friendly flexible packaging, including mylar bags and child-resistant pouches.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company offering creative design, printing, packaging, and other services. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades, including Florida's Golden Flamingo Award for Best Printer. In 2022, SunDance received 20 awards for printing and packaging at the annual Florida Print Awards hosted by the Florida Graphics Alliance. The company was certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida. Please visit SunDanceUSA.com for more information.

Contact: Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior VP Sales & Marketing

(407) 563-5004 | [email protected]

