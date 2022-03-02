Custom Pennsport House Now on the Market

PHILADELPHIA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Realty Co., Inc. has recently announced that the home of former labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty is now for sale.

Located at 1933 E Moyamensing Avenue in the Pennsport section of Philadelphia, the 1,464 square foot home features 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2 half baths.

1933 E Moyamensing Ave Living room of 1933 E Moyamensing Ave

The first floor has an open space floor plan filled with lots of natural light. The sophisticated kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an ample amount of cabinet space. The patio, located off of the kitchen, is ideal for entertaining.

On the second floor, you will find a massive primary suite, complete with a Juliette balcony and an abundance of closet space. The second bedroom also boasts its own Juliette balcony, additional closets, and a tasteful title bath. There is a large office, which can easily be transformed into a third bedroom.

On the third floor, you will find skylights and a deck that features great views of the city; the perfect place to unwind.

Finally, the lower level is complete with a zoom room, gym area, laundry, and another full bath.

Pennsport, an ever growing area, is minutes from The Dutch , Moonshine , Jefferson and Pennsylvania Hospital, I-95 and I-76. The area is currently experiencing a renaissance and many new restaurants and businesses have steadily moved to this location.

If you are interested in learning more about this home, or are currently looking for a luxury property to buy or sell in Philadelphia, visit Maxwell Realty's website or call 215-546-6000.

About Maxwell Realty Co. Inc.

Maxwell Realty Company Co. Inc. has been the leader of high-end and luxury real estate in Philadelphia for over 50 years. To learn more about the real estate company, visit maxwellrealty.com .

Media Contact: Nancy Alperin

Phone Number: 215-546-6000

SOURCE Maxwell Realty Co. Inc.