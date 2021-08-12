Custom Power Achieves AS9100D, Highest Quality Certification in Aerospace and Defense

"This accreditation builds on our ISO9001 certification and further validates our already strong 55-year commitment to quality and safety," said Mel Weis, CEO, Custom Power. "AS9100 provides international recognition for our engineering, manufacturing and quality teams' commitment to excellence and affirms our dedication to serving defense and aerospace customers. The accreditation is an important milestone in Custom Power's continued growth strategy and expanded reach into this market segment."

Custom Power, a designer and manufacturer of customized battery pack and energy solutions, is now certified to AS9100D.

About Custom Power

Based in Orange County, CA, Custom Power designs and develops customized energy solutions for the aerospace, defense, medical device and industrial markets. By focusing on innovating for its customers' advancing power needs, the company has become a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of customized power solutions from complex battery systems to efficient energy storage and modular designs. The company is sought-after by OEMs to create unique power solutions for their mission-critical products that save lives, enhance defense, and accelerate technology. Custom Power is an ITAR-registered company.

For more information, contact Custom Power, 877-896-5059 or visit www.CustomPower.com; LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/CustomPowerBattery/

SOURCE Custom Power