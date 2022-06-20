Custom Procedure Packs Market to Record 3.67% Y-O-Y Growth in 2022 |Growing Number of ASCs to Fuel Market Growth | Technavio

The custom procedure packs market by Type (Single-use and Reusable) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW))

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The custom procedure packs market is expected to grow by USD 2.11 billion, progressing a CAGR of 4.73 % from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report. The growing number of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) is a major trend supporting the custom procedure packs market growth. For instance, in March 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the Hospitals Without Walls program, which allowed hospitals to provide services beyond their premises. As per the program, ASCs have a prominent role in assisting hospitals through contracting or leasing their space to local healthcare centers. Thus, surgeries were conducted in these ambulatory settings to reduce the load on hospitals and other healthcare centers. As the number of surgeries performed in ASCs increases, the demand for custom procedure packs from ASCs is likely to increase during the forecast period. These market trends will positively impact the global custom procedure packs market during the forecast period.