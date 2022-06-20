Custom Procedure Packs Market to Record 3.67% Y-O-Y Growth in 2022 |Growing Number of ASCs to Fuel Market Growth | Technavio

Jun 20, 2022, 05:00 ET
The custom procedure packs market by Type (Single-use and Reusable) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW))
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The custom procedure packs market is expected to grow by USD 2.11 billion, progressing a CAGR of 4.73 % from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report. The growing number of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) is a major trend supporting the custom procedure packs market growth. For instance, in March 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the Hospitals Without Walls program, which allowed hospitals to provide services beyond their premises. As per the program, ASCs have a prominent role in assisting hospitals through contracting or leasing their space to local healthcare centers. Thus, surgeries were conducted in these ambulatory settings to reduce the load on hospitals and other healthcare centers. As the number of surgeries performed in ASCs increases, the demand for custom procedure packs from ASCs is likely to increase during the forecast period. These market trends will positively impact the global custom procedure packs market during the forecast period.
For more highlights on the custom procedure packs market trends - Grab a sample report now!
Custom Procedure Packs Market: Segmentation Analysis
- Revenue Generating Segment: The custom procedure packs market share growth in the single-use segment will be significant for revenue generation. Single-use or disposable custom procedure packs can be used for most surgical procedures, including orthopedic, cosmetic, cardiovascular, and general surgery. These surgical packs provide healthcare facilities with benefits such as reduced inventory costs, reduced infection rates, and reduced clinical waste. Such healthcare facilities are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
- Regional Analysis: 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for custom procedure packs market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The growing healthcare sector in the region will facilitate the custom procedure packs market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- To know about the contribution of each segment - Request a sample now!
Custom Procedure Packs Market: Major Growth Driver
- The growing need for surgical procedures is one of the key drivers supporting the custom procedure packs market growth.
- The growing prevalence of chronic diseases can be attributed to the changes in lifestyles and eating habits. Meanwhile, burns are long-term injuries and are a challenging clinical issue. The treatment for burns includes skin transplantation and using skin substitutes.
- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 2015-2019, around 550,000 people globally died due to fire, heat, and hot substances. Around 37 million people were disabled and required medical treatment. These factors are likely to boost the demand for custom procedure packs for cosmetic surgeries during the forecast period. Thus, the growing need for surgical procedures will positively impact the growth of the global custom procedure packs market during the forecast period.
Custom Procedure Packs Market: Key Vendor Analysis
- The custom procedure packs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in developing customized solutions to compete in the market.
- The custom procedure packs market report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., B Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Hubei Medlink Healthcare Co. Ltd., Kimal Group, Med-Italia Biomedica Srl, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Multigate Medical Products Pty Ltd., Owens and Minor Inc., Priontex, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Unisurge International Ltd among others.
- For instance, 3M Co, The company offers custom procedure trays that are reliable and cost-effective.
- To know about the offerings of all major vendors - Click Now!
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Custom Procedure Packs Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Custom Procedure Packs Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Custom Procedure Packs Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Related Reports:
- The disposable respiratory masks market share is expected to decline by USD 5.38 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.61%.
- The orthopedic 3D printing devices market share is expected to increase by USD 901.59 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.61%
|
Custom Procedure Packs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.11 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.67
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., B Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Hubei Medlink Healthcare Co. Ltd., Kimal Group, Med-italia Biomedica Srl, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Multigate Medical Products Pty Ltd., Owens and Minor Inc., Priontex, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Unisurge International Ltd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Single use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Single use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Single use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Single use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Single use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Reusable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Reusable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 85: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: 3M Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 88: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 10.4 B Braun Melsungen AG
- Exhibit 90: B Braun Melsungen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 91: B Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key news
- Exhibit 93: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: B Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus
- 10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.
- Exhibit 95: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 98: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Hubei Medlink Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 100: Hubei Medlink Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Hubei Medlink Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Hubei Medlink Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Medline Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Medline Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Medline Industries Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Medline Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Exhibit 106: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Key offerings
- 10.9 Owens and Minor Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Owens and Minor Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Owens and Minor Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Owens and Minor Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Owens and Minor Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Priontex
- Exhibit 113: Priontex - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Priontex - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Priontex - Key offerings
- 10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Unisurge International Ltd
- Exhibit 121: Unisurge International Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Unisurge International Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Unisurge International Ltd - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article