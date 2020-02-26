Custom Protection Issues Open Letter To Shareholders On The Company's Vision And Growth Strategies

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTC:CSPS) ("Custom Protection", "CSPS", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the tailored security and protection services marketplace, issues the following Letter to Shareholders from the Company's President:

Dear Valued Shareholder,

I would like to start off today by expressing our sincere gratitude for your continued commitment, faith, and patience, and for sticking with us through our transition process as we set in motion an aggressive strategic growth agenda powered by both organic and M&A-based measures in the Security and Protection marketplace. My goal here today is to briefly outline our big-picture vision, our recent achievements, and our near and intermediate-term objectives.

First off, Custom Protection Services has embarked on a unique vision that we believe is set to disrupt the conventional "local only" model governing the tailored security and protection services niche. With a management team boasting over 100 years of combined experience conducting security and protection operations, we understand how this business works, and we believe we can acquire and streamline a large pool of already-successful local security and protection companies in existence today serving geographically well-defined markets and clientele.

This industry is chronically underappreciated and fragmented. In the US market alone, there are over 8,000 separate private security companies currently in operation. With roughly $50 billion set to be spent globally on security and protection in 2020, projected growth of over 4%, and very steady and robust profitability across basically every region, our research suggests an M&A roll-up strategy in this space represents low hanging fruit with enormous upside potential for Custom Protection and its shareholders.

Over the near term, we are also growing organically through expansion in clientele. We have signed a number of smaller local contracts and are actively working to close with three national chains.

We also recently were designated the primary security provider by a leading property management company managing over 30 residential communities located throughout the State of Texas, representing a potential top-line impact of over $10 million annually from this one client. Finally, as recently announced, Custom Protection was also just named a qualified security service provider for the Target Corporation, the eighth largest retailer in the US.

Looking ahead, we have an ambitious list of core objectives for 2020. First and foremost on the agenda is organic growth through expanded clientele. We will be targeting the $7.5 million level for 2020 revenues. We will also be gearing up for M&A-based expansion this year. Our initial goal is to identify and close 2-3 suitable acquisitions, where we bring in new clients and new geographic scope in rapidly or immediately accretive transactions.

We are also working toward an uplisting process, first to the OTCQB, and then to a major US listed exchange. At the same time, we will be pursuing co-listing status in Canada and Europe.

Finally, we are pursuing new management talent to further boost our positioning. We want to identify and acquire successful local security outfits, and then have the clear knowledge capital to drive these new acquisitions toward wider margins through synergies and best-practice protocols. Additional management talent will be key to this process.

At this point, we are looking ahead at a number of exciting developments that point toward improving financial performance, a rapidly expanding operational footprint, and a truly disruptive vision in a market niche that has become inefficient and fragmented, offering us a unique opportunity to capitalize.

We look forward to communicating with you as we confront and achieve every one of the exciting milestones that lay ahead of us.

Once again, we wish to express our gratitude for your patience and commitment during our transitional process. We couldn't have made it to our current position of opportunity and promise without your support. And we will continue to work extremely hard each and every day to make sure that faith is rewarded in the months and quarters ahead.

Kind Regards,

George M. Rutherford, Director and President

About Custom Protection Services Inc.

Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

