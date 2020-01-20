Custom Protection Services Sets Objectives For 2020 Fiscal Year

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTC:CSPS) would like to share with its stockholders the key objectives Management has set for the upcoming 2020 fiscal year:

continuing implementing our short-term growth plan developing new service contracts within the US domestic market through a targeted advertising and marketing campaign;

meet and exceed revenue target of $7.5 million ;

; prepare and clear a Form 10-12G to become a Fully Reporting Issuer with the SEC;

uplift to OTCQB;

co-list common shares for trading in Canada on the CSE or TSX;

on the CSE or TSX; co-list common shares for trading in Europe ;

; commence our long-term growth plan of growth through acquisition;

identify and close 2-3 suitable and complementary acquisitions;

start the process of uplifting to NASDAQ or NYSE;

add to and strengthen management team.

"It is important for any organization to have a clear and decisive go-forward plan," stated John Kuykendall, Director, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer of Custom Protection Services Inc. "Without clearly defined goals or objectives there is no way of measuring success or failure. We work for our stockholders and need to be held accountable. The objectives we set each year act as a transparent barometer or measuring stick as to how well we are doing as a management team," continued Mr. Kuykendall.

About Custom Protection Services Inc.

Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Custom Protection Services Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

