Custom Software Development Company TopDevz Delivers A New Mobile and Web Work Order Management Platform for One of the US' Leading Maintenance Services Providers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of America's fastest-growing custom software development companies, TopDevz, has announced the successful release of a new work order management and quality assurance monitoring platform designed for one of the nation's leaders in maintenance services.

The Client

A commercial facility services provider, this company has been offering cleaning and lawn care services across the United States for over 20 years. Relying on continuous job training of more than 5,000 employees and a strong commitment to quality assurance, it has established itself as a premier janitorial and landscaping business and has seen its revenue increase by 155% in the last year.

The Challenge

Along with revenue growth came many operational challenges and the maintenance experts were faced with a significant drop in productivity at the managerial level. While the number of work orders was rapidly increasing, so did the number of employees that had to be managed locally, and overwhelmed managers asked for help. They needed support with the planning and coordination of the jobs, as well as the tracking and evaluation of their workers' performance.

TopDevz' Solution

TopDevz created a multi-platform solution: a web-based application with a strong backend to handle the administration and management of the jobs and a mobile application to track their status. Three software engineers built the web application, which was designed to streamline the management of work orders, invoicing and reporting. Workers used the mobile app to check-in, log their work hours and send pictures of the jobs. The two applications interact using APIs and the managers can validate on the web app information submitted through the mobile app.

The Outcome

The original applications took TopDevz' team of senior software engineers, project manager and QA six months to build and was tested at the regional level for another month. After seeing significant improvement in their day-to-day operations and an increase in client satisfaction by 18%, the facility services company started using the apps nationwide and contracted TopDevz to continue adding features to the systems.

About TopDevz

TopDevz is a team of elite software developers, designers, project managers and quality assurance testers who live and work in the United States and Canada on some of the Nation's most sophisticated software development initiatives.

