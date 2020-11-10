Custom Software Development Company TopDevz Partners with Technology Company Hub-Suite to Create A New Credit Card Expense Management Tool

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDevz, one of America's fastest-growing custom software development companies, has confirmed the consolidation of its collaboration with software technology company Hub-Suite with the release of a new credit card expense management platform: SpendHub.

The Company

Hub-Suite 's mission is to empower companies to do more while saving money. It offers a range of fully customizable, complimentary, high-end software solutions to help small and medium size companies save on operating costs, while amplifying performance, capabilities and overall efficiencies across multiple departments – Finance, Sales and Marketing, Human Resources and Recruitment.

The Challenge

To help finance departments reduce wasteful spend and lower overhead, Hub-Suite was looking to build a white-label credit card expense management platform that tracks both digital and physical cards. From allotting individual and department budgets to issuing credit cards and managing expenses, the FinTech solution needed a large number of built-in features and integration capabilities, while complying with many security requirements and passing a vast array of banking and federal regulations.

TopDevz' Solution

Hub-Suite came to TopDevz in the early stages of product development and both companies partnered to finalize the system's requirements and features. TopDevz kicked off the project with a team of experienced designers, architects and engineers within 10 days. They designed a simple, user-friendly UI while building a complex architecture of isolated systems and services using secure connection and encrypted data in the backend. They also put together a sophisticated infrastructure with multiple servers and services used for various financial data acquisition, analysis and storage.

The Outcome

Leveraging its pool of 15,000+ candidates with experience in 220+ skillsets, TopDevz put together a team of 10 resources who delivered the first of Hub-Suite's business-focused 4-product software suite, SpendHub, in 16 months, leaving 2 months before the product's launch for rigorous testing. With a satisfaction rate of 99%, this project solidified the start of a lasting partnership between TopDevz and Hub-Suite. The platform was a huge success and caught the attention of NBA All Star and Olympian Amar'e Stoudemire and NBA Champion Dahntay Jones, who joined the Hub-Suite team after viewing its demo.

About TopDevz

TopDevz is a team of elite software developers, designers, project managers and quality assurance testers who live and work in the United States and Canada on some of the Nation's most sophisticated software development initiatives.

