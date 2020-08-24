Custom software development company TopDevz releases a new project management and approval system for a Fortune 500 finance corporation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDevz, one of America's fastest-growing software consultants, has announced the successful delivery by their web development team of a new custom multi-user and multicurrency workflow and risk management system for a leading global investment management firm.

The Client

A Fortune 500 financial services company with offices in 30 countries, this group manages more money than any other investment firm in the world. With clients across the globe ranging from individuals planning for retirement to large corporations looking for a sustainable ROI, this consulting group has made it its mission to offer a diverse collection of investment products from college savings plans to ETFs and mutual funds.

The Challenge

While experiencing exponential growth, the company still relied on a complex and obsolete set of Excel spreadsheets to manage the finances of their worldwide projects. With limited resources in-house, they needed to bring in an independent and experienced Agile team of UX/UI designers and software developers to help optimize their workflow and build a custom solution that would give them better visibility and control over their projects' finances.

TopDevz' Solution

Within a week of engagement, TopDevz took ownership of the project and assigned two senior resources - a project manager and a software architect - to review the current system and workflow and make recommendations for a streamlined solution. After two weeks, a scalable custom solution was approved, and two additional senior front-end and back-end engineers came on board to build the Minimum Viable Product.

The Outcome

The multi-user and multicurrency project management and approval system was completed in 3 months and the Project managers' productivity has increased by 42% within the first months of usage. The TopDevz team is now planning Phase II and based on the success of this first collaboration, TopDevz is now a preferred third-party IT vendor for the #1 investment management company in the world.

About TopDevz

TopDevz is a team of elite software developers, designers, project managers and quality assurance testers who live and work in the United States and Canada on some of the Nation's most sophisticated software development initiatives.

