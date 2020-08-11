Custom software development firm TopDevz delivers a new Saas platform for a leading human resources management company

SACRAMENTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of America's fastest-growing software consulting firm, TopDevz, announced today the delivery by their staff augmentation team of a new custom workforce management Saas platform for a leading human resources management business services consultant.

The Client

A leading provider of Risk Management and Human Resources management business services, this American group delivers solutions that help their clients control risk, protect their assets, and effectively manage people through a combination of intuitive cloud software, interactive training and on-site audit and loss services.

The Challenge

Under their HR management division, the consulting firm offers a Workforce Management Solution that helps manage employees throughout the employment lifecycle. As part of a customized solution for a new client, they were required to integrate with a third party applicant tracking system that was not supported by the original software. Lacking experienced developers in-house, they needed to find additional resources quickly in order to deliver the made-to-order solution on time.

TopDevz' Solution

Complying with a time sensitive need, TopDevz was able to present candidates to the product management team within 24 hours and two senior software engineers were on-boarded after 62 hours. By outsourcing the competencies they did not have in-house under a staff augmentation model, the software provider was able to respond to its client's needs in a timely fashion, while still having total control over the project and its production cost.

The Outcome

The software merchant was able to benefit from knowledgeable and experienced developers who were able to step in and start building the integration immediately. As a result, the customized solution was delivered 3 weeks ahead of schedule and under budget. The consulting firm has turned to TopDevz for additional resources ever since.

About TopDevz

TopDevz is a team of elite software developers, designers, project managers and quality assurance testers who live and work in the United States and Canada on some of the Nation's most sophisticated software development initiatives.

