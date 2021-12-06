Custom Software Development Firm Zibtek Releases a New eBook that Reveals Key Secrets to Choosing a Software Partner in a Crowded Field: 'The Executive's Guide to Choosing a Software Development Partner'

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zibtek recently developed its free, unique eBook aimed at helping executives prepare themselves to research and select a new software development team. "The Executive's Guide to Choosing a Software Development Partner" is written using Zibtek's singular approach to software creation, casting a strong light on what can often be a murky and random selection process by senior executives. The Executive Guide explains all the key points decision-makers need to know when choosing the right software firm, and for over a decade, Zibtek has been leaders in custom software development with a team of top-tier tech experts and programmers who understand how to guide a business into digital transformation and enhanced customer experience.

"We understand why it can be hard for companies to select a software partner – there are so many to choose from and sometimes it is completely baffling," said Cache Merrill, Founder and Zibtek Partner. "So what we've done is put together a guide that quickly and efficiently teaches executives what they should be looking for when considering who to hire for that next important project. It involves learning a few key points to get the most value out of any team you work with – we show you exactly what to look for. And though we hope the team you select will be us, we want you to know how to hire the best team for your needs."

Excerpts From the Executive Guide:

When you weigh the key considerations below during the selection process, you'll automatically and significantly increase your odds of finding the right partner by learning about:

Business goals and objectives

Managing expectations & communication

Choosing the right coding skills

The agile development process

Writing the perfect RFP

Building trust; and evaluating flexibility

Case study evaluation

About Zibtek

Founded in 2009, Zibtek is a custom software development company that provides IT staff augmentation services including design, project management, web and mobile development, OA automation, dev ops, and a full range of support services. Devoted to creating strategic software products that help customers improve their business performance and deliver successful, customized outcomes, Zibtek has worked with Fortune 500 and startup companies alike. Whether you need a front-end developer, back-end programmer, or web design specialist, Zibtek has you covered with efficient and affordable solutions. Learn more at: www.Zibtek.com.

