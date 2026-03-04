Custom Surgical Partners & Ambulatory Strategies Unite: Decades of ASC Expertise

Unified organization has served 800+ clients, developed 150+ centers, and supports ambulatory surgery growth across all 50 states and internationally

BEL AIR, Md., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Surgical Partners, Inc. and Ambulatory Strategies, Inc. today announced a formal strategic partnership, solidified on February 5, 2026, creating an expanded national and international healthcare consulting platform focused exclusively on the ambulatory surgery industry.

Together, the organizations have assisted more than 800 clients and supported the development of over 150 ambulatory surgery centers across all 50 states and internationally. Representing more than 58 years of combined ambulatory surgery leadership, the unified platform is supported by a team of 15 specialized consultants dedicated exclusively to the ASC industry. The partnership reflects a sustained commitment to long-term client relationships, with many engagements extending for decades and demonstrating measurable operational and strategic impact.

As demand accelerates within the $46.5 billion ambulatory surgery market, the combined entity is positioned to deliver scalable solutions across the full ASC lifecycle.

The unified platform provides expertise in:

ASC and OBS development

ASC Management consulting

Compliance and accreditation readiness

Risk management strategy

ASC Operational optimization

Performance improvement and strategy implementation

"This partnership expands our national and international reach while deepening the expertise we deliver to ASC clients," said Tina DiMarino, DNP, MBA, RN, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer. "By uniting our technology, experience, and specialized teams, we are strengthening operational performance and shaping the future of outpatient surgical care. Today's healthcare environment demands leadership, precision, and foresight. We are committed to delivering all three."

Our Clients are Our Focus

"Our shared dedication to the ambulatory surgery industry allows us to deliver not only deeper expertise, but measurable operational advantage to our clients," said Sandra Jones, Founder of Ambulatory Strategies, Inc. "As regulatory expectations intensify and leadership demands greater accountability, our role is to strengthen development, compliance, and performance across the ASC continuum, always grounded in a patient-centric focus."

The unified organization serves independent ambulatory surgery centers, hospital-owned ASCs, hospital outpatient departments, and office-based surgical suites. With decades of singular focus on ambulatory surgery, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to measurable performance, innovation, and long-term client success.

Custom Surgical Partners, Inc. and Ambulatory Strategies, Inc. are ambulatory surgery center healthcare consulting agencies providing development, compliance, risk management, management, and education to all facets of the outpatient surgery industry. Their combined expertise spans over 200+ years of experience and decades of targeted focus solely on ambulatory surgery. As this niche is heavily regulated by CMS, accrediting organizations, and state regulations, this highly skilled team helps centers to ensure the highest standards of care delivery and patient safety helping surgery center teams perform at their best. Visit Customsurgicalpartners.com and Ambulatorystrategies.com for more information.

