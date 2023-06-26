Custom T-shirt Printing Market Size to Grow by USD 1,799.3 million from 2022 to 2027: Growing use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The custom t-shirt printing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is estimated to increase by USD 1,799.3 million during the forecast period. The growing use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool is notably driving market growth. Customized T-shirts are increasingly being used by businesses as a branding technique to brand their company and products. Startups employ this strategy to improve brand recognition and attract new clients to their products and services. The brands share their message by putting logos, company names, and other important information they want to convey on t-shirts. In addition, slogans that raise awareness about social issues and causes are also shared by the brands on customized t-shirts. They are less expensive and a great investment strategy. Therefore, increasing the use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool and increasing demand from customers is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size, historical period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Custom t-shirt printing Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global custom t-shirt printing market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer custom t-shirt printing in the market are Bewakoof Brands Pvt. Ltd., Blue Gecko Printing, Blue Gecko UK Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Claranova SE, CustomInk LLC, Designhill Inc., Entripy, Ilogo, International Coatings Co. Inc., Print Safari, Printfly Corp., Printful Inc., Printo Document Services Pvt. Ltd., PT Reycom Printing Solusi, Spreadshirt Inc., THREADBIRD, TShirt Elephant, UberPrints Inc., and yourPrint and others.

CustomInk LLC - The company offers custom T-shirts such as short T-shirts, long T-shirts, and polo shirts as its key offerings.

The company offers custom T-shirts such as short T-shirts, long T-shirts, and polo shirts as its key offerings. Designhill Inc. - The company offers logo designs, packaging designs, and label designs for business, illustration, art, and customized accessories.

The company offers logo designs, packaging designs, and label designs for business, illustration, art, and customized accessories. Printful Inc - The company offers custom-printed T-shirts, hoodies, polo shirts, and more.

Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market - Segmentation Assessment



Technavio has segmented the market based on type (graphic-designed shirt and artwork), technique (screen printing, digital printing, and plot printing)

The market share growth of the graphic design shirt segment will be significant during the forecast period. The most used design method for customized shirt printing is graphics. Graphic-designed shirts involve the printing of an existing design and are less expensive. This is due to the low production cost of the T-shirts. The t-shirt manufacturers use the strategy of ongoing fashion trends in the market and then print suitable graphics on their shirts to increase sales. These T-shirts are in demand from customers who want the product in a short time and at a low cost. Hence, these factors are expected to increase the demand for graphic-designed shirts during the forecast period.

By geography, the global custom t-shirt printing market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global custom t-shirt printing market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is due to the shift of the regional fashion industry toward wearing customized clothing. The high surge in the e-commerce industry is also another factor driving the growth of the market in the region. The rapid growth in e-commerce activities can be seen in countries such as India and China. Companies are offering personalized printed T-shirts and other customized accessories as the young population is growing in these countries and their preference towards customized T-shirts. Hence these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market – Market Dynamics



Increasing personalization in the fashion industry is an emerging trend in the market.

This is due to the rising income of the people and their spending on personalized apparel.

For example, popular television shows like Big Bang Theory and Game of Thrones fan bases are present all over the world.

As a result, fans are willing to spend on customized t-shirts with quotes and their favorite celebrities' names on them.

Hence, these factors have a significant impact on the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The high cost of raw materials is the major challenge impeding market growth.

The procurement of fabrics, processing, designing, and sewing are the several steps in the manufacturing process.

Furthermore, the profit margins of vendors are reduced due to the increased prices of raw materials.

vendors are adopting and investing in advanced technologies, innovative collaborations, and automating processes.

Hence, the high cost of raw materials is expected to restrict market growth and the companies' profits.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the custom t-shirt printing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the custom t-shirt printing market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the custom t-shirt printing market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of custom t-shirt printing market vendors

The footwear market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 133.09 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (non-athletic footwear and athletic footwear), end-user (women, men, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for exclusive designer collections is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The athleisure market size is estimated to grow by USD 176.16 billion at a CAGR of 7.15% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this athleisure market research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (mass athleisure and premium athleisure), distribution Channel (online and offline), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing prominence of online shopping is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Custom T-shirt Printing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,799.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bewakoof Brands Pvt. Ltd., Blue Gecko Printing, Blue Gecko UK Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Claranova SE, CustomInk LLC, Designhill Inc., Entripy, Ilogo, International Coatings Co. Inc., Print Safari, Printfly Corp., Printful Inc., Printo Document Services Pvt. Ltd., PT Reycom Printing Solusi, Spreadshirt Inc., THREADBIRD, TShirt Elephant, UberPrints Inc., and yourPrint Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

