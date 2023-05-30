Custom T-shirt Printing Market size to grow by USD 1,799.3 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the growing need for automated medical transcripts - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

30 May, 2023, 23:15 ET

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the custom t-shirt printing market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 1,799.3 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growing use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of raw materials may impede the market growth.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market 2023-2027

Custom T-shirt Printing Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Bewakoof Brands Pvt. Ltd., Blue Gecko Printing, Blue Gecko UK Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Claranova SE, CustomInk LLC, Designhill Inc., Entripy, Ilogo, International Coatings Co. Inc., Print Safari, Printfly Corp., Printful Inc., Printo Document Services Pvt. Ltd., PT Reycom Printing Solusi, Spreadshirt Inc., THREADBIRD, TShirt Elephant, UberPrints Inc., and yourPrint are among some of the major market participants.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Customization options available as per your business needs
  • Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Custom T-shirt Printing Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

  • Growing use of customized T-shirts as branding tool
  • Internet penetration and smartphone adoption
  • Rapid growth of sports industry and international sporting events

Market Trends

  • M and A, partnerships, and expansion of business by opening new offices
  • Increasing personalized trends in fashion industry
  • Rising popularity among teenagers

Market Challenges

  • Fragmented nature of market and huge initial investment
  • Increasing presence of local and unorganized vendors
  • High cost of raw materials

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market. Download Sample reports

Custom T-shirt Printing Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The custom T-shirt Printing Market is segmented as below:

  • Type 
    • Graphic-Designed Shirt: The market share growth of the graphic-designed shirt segment will be significant during the forecast period. The graphic-designed shirt segment was valued at USD 2,193.05 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.
    • Artwork
  • Geography 
    • APAC: APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the shift of the regional fashion industry toward wearing customized clothing. 
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027)  – Download a Sample Report

Custom T-shirt Printing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist custom t-shirt printing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the custom t-shirt printing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the custom t-shirt printing market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of custom t-shirt printing market, vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Digital Textile Printing MarketThe digital textile printing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,547.66 million.

Technical Textiles MarketThe Technical Textiles Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 59.78 billion.

Custom T-shirt Printing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12%

Market growth 2023-2027

$ 1,799.3 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.4

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Bewakoof Brands Pvt. Ltd., Blue Gecko Printing, Blue Gecko UK Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Claranova SE, CustomInk LLC, Designhill Inc., Entripy, Ilogo, International Coatings Co. Inc., Print Safari, Printfly Corp., Printful Inc., Printo Document Services Pvt. Ltd., PT Reycom Printing Solusi, Spreadshirt Inc., THREADBIRD, TShirt Elephant, UberPrints Inc., and yourPrint

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market size to grow by USD 42,172.36 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products - Technavio

Smart Glass Market size to grow by USD 65.75 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the implementation of automation in the industrial sector - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.