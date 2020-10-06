Custom Tape Solutions Available at NEW Bron Converting, Inc. Website

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bron Converting, Inc. (Bron Converting) has debuted a new website to showcase its industrial and aerospace non-metallic materials converting services. These capabilities include multi-stack laminating, sheeting, die-cutting, kitting, CNC precision cutting, laser cutting, precision slitting, printing and part marking, and special custom packaging.

"For more than four decades Bron has prided ourselves as a solution provider – so we are extremely excited to launch bronconverting.com. The bronconverting.com website will become a resource to new and existing customers by showcasing our converting capabilities," CEO Mike Shand said. "Our fleet of custom built machinery allows us to work efficiently with ever evolving materials to manufacture finished quality parts, allowing our customers to increase their throughput and improve the overall quality of the parts they produce for their customers."

For the last 43 years, Bron Converting has provided value and expertise through custom tape products and innovative solutions. Bron Converting is also certified to ISO 9001:2015 and operates a Quality Management System which provides assurance to customers world-wide that we are in pursuit of continuous improvement of material chain of custody, traceability, control and availability of records.

About: Bron Converting, Bron Tapes and Bron Aerotech comprise the Bron Family of companies, all dedicated to exceptional customer service and continuous improvement. Our 43 years' experience in supplying tape, film, fabric, cork, foil and foam products, accurately and on-time, gives us a wide range of expertise in both Industrial and specification-driven Aerospace applications.

Our Manufacturer Partners support us with the highest quality, consistent materials which we convert into our customers' unique products. These long-term relationships with our manufacturers make us highly effective in suggesting alternative materials where indicated, often improving or refining your finished product.

Bron Converting, Inc

200 Rio Grande Blvd

Denver, CO 80223

303-607-4320

[email protected]

