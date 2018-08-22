Custom Trade Show Exhibit Company, Gilbert, Talks About Utilizing LinkedIn to Promote an Upcoming Event

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom exhibit booths company, Gilbert, breaks down four ways to use LinkedIn to advertise your event.

LinkedIn is an excellent platform for advertising your event. Here's four tips on how to promote an event using the popular professional website:

Link up! Aptly called 'LinkedIn Events', LinkedIn provides a page dedicated to promoting your event. Once promoted, you will also want to share the LinkedIn Event on your other social accounts. Take advantage of LinkedIn's cross-promotion features for simplicity's sake. Use a catchy event title: When promoting your event on LinkedIn, make sure to use a title that captures attention. The title you use to promote your event on LinkedIn should be urgent, specific, and unique. If you can't create a title that hits these attributes, aim to create a title that fulfills at least two of them. Get in touch with members in your groups. Every business should be part of a few LinkedIn groups. These industry-relevant groups should become the first place you begin talking about your event. If possible, ask group member colleagues you're familiar with to talk about your event on your behalf. Update your status regularly. Ideally you (and others in your company) update your LinkedIn status regularly. Now is the time to update a bit more frequently and focus the updates on your event. Don't repeat the same verbiage each time you update your status. Instead, find new and creative ways to talk about the event in your status updates. Promote the benefits: One way to refresh mentions of your event is to choose a different benefit to focus on each time. Make a list of the ways your event will help an attendee and choose one benefit for each update. You can even create a blog post for each one and link your updates to your post or event landing page. Use LinkedIn's ad feature. You can also promote your event by advertising it on LinkedIn. Build this cost into your budget ahead of time, and when it's appropriate, begin running targeted ads to promote your event.

About Gilbert:



