Custom Travel Solutions Introduces the "Travel Club" Concept to Non-Travel Brands and Organizations

"The travel club concept presents a unique business case for any company or organization that wants to increase revenue and strengthen loyalty with their customers or members." said Mike Putman, CEO of Custom Travel Solutions. "Almost every consumer aspires to travel, and non-travel businesses are recognizing an immense need and unconventional opportunity to leverage the universal appeal of travel and the high perceived value of travel and lifestyle benefits to supplement their core missions."

Key topics covered in the industry brief include:

How travel clubs and loyalty programs can work together to drive ancillary revenue

How offering elite travel and lifestyle benefits can help brands connect with their most loyal customers

Why the "subscription economy" has breathed new life into the travel club concept for non-travel organizations

Why brands need new marketing ideas – like the travel club concept – to convert brand affinity into brand equity

Travel Clubs, Loyalty and Revenue Opportunities

Like frequent flyer programs, the travel club concept is an idea that works because nearly everyone aspires to travel – they want to see, learn, taste, enjoy and experience. Leisure travelers in the U.S. spent $718 billion in 2017 and more consumers are mixing business and leisure trips. Despite these ready-made revenue opportunities, few companies or organizations outside the travel industry have the resources to build and maintain a travel club for their customers or members. Custom Travel Solutions harnesses the convenience, excitement and value of elite members-only travel benefits to drive loyalty and revenue for companies and organizations across the globe.

Non-travel organizations recognize first the value of travel clubs to bring in more revenue from membership fees. Once implemented, a travel club that adheres to brand standards and delivers real value to members will not only generate fee revenue, but also boost brand loyalty and engagement.

Travel clubs are meant to be unique, exclusive and beneficial. This is how they improve loyalty and differentiate an organization in the eyes of existing and potential members, while at the same time increasing value of membership and adding new membership fees.

