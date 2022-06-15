Custom Truck One Source Named a Top Kansas City Employer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) management proudly announces that the firm is one of Ingram's Magazine's "2022 Best Companies to Work For in Kansas City."

The accolade highlights companies that have won the loyalty of their employees, as well as the respect of the business community. Custom Truck is included in the publication's large-company category, along with other highly respected Kansas City enterprises, which Ingram's has awarded since 2008.

"It's an honor to be included in the Ingram's list," said Fred Ross, chief executive officer of Custom Truck. "We believe our group of employees is what drives our outstanding culture, and we're pleased to see our employee resource efforts recognized."

In 2021, Custom Truck was purchased by a publicly traded company and branded as Custom Truck One Source. The company has created inclusive-communication initiatives for its resulting 37 locations.

The company's education program provides employees with opportunities to further develop skills, and the firm also recently rolled out its tuition reimbursement program for team members seeking external certifications or degrees.

