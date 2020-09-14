Customatic Technologies Launches The INDEPENDENCE®, A Bed Designed for Seniors to Sleep, Sit and Stand Without Assistance

NATICK, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customatic Technologies®, a leader in innovative sleep solutions and adjustable sleep products, launched their newest product, The INDEPENDENCE® Bed through a 360° marketing campaign and will be selling the product direct-to-consumers. The INDEPENDENCE® Bed is a patent pending design that provides adult seniors who have mobility and balance concerns with sleep comfort, safety and self-sufficiency.

The bed's design features include a premium memory foam mattress for extra comfort, adjustable side guard rails that can swing into use when additional leverage is required, two USB power outlets for charging convenience, and an under bed safety light that is automatically activated by a concealed motion sensor. The bed is operated by a large, easy to use tethered remote, making it convenient for users to adjust to any desired position with the push of a button.

"The fear of falling is the number one concern among today's seniors," said Phil Sherman, President of Customatic Technologies. "The INDEPENDENCE® Bed is the differentiating factor that provides seniors the option to stay or return to their homes versus requiring out-of-home care. That isn't just big news for this age group, but a game-changer for their families, who can rely on our newest technology to improve their loved ones' quality of life," Sherman added.

Ground-breaking features that make The INDEPENDENCE® Bed unlike others on the market include its ability to rotate 90 degrees, placing the user in a sitting position, and then gliding them up to a secure standing position allowing both feet to be planted firmly on the floor. Customer service includes white-glove delivery, full set up and an in-home tutorial upon arrival.

Developed by MME and Active Media, the marketing campaign provides brand awareness through DRTV, a web site, digital, search and social media.

For more information or to purchase The INDEPENDENCE® Bed, visit: www.theindependencebed.com.

About Customatic Technologies:

Customatic Technologies® is dedicated to the advancement of custom sleep products that provide a better sleep for everyone. Since 2010, the company has designed sleep solutions and adjustable sleep products that offer customers a sense of relief, confidence and independence.

To learn more about Customatic Technologies, visit: www.customatictechnologies.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

SOURCE Customatic Technologies

Related Links

https://customatictechnologies.com

