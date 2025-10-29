CustoMED Announces $6M Funding to Scale AI-Powered 3D Printed Solutions for Orthopedic Surgery

CustoMED's cloud-based platform combines artificial intelligence and automation with 3D printing to generate surgical tools and implants directly from a surgeon's pre-operative plan within minutes instead of weeks. The patient-specific devices are produced onsite or through certified partners and integrate seamlessly into existing surgical workflows, enabling fewer intraoperative errors and more predictable outcomes while allowing surgeons to maintain full creative and clinical control. The technology has already been used in hundreds of successful surgeries worldwide, with thousands more planned for the coming year.

"CustoMED's patient-specific surgical tools enable more precise orthopedic surgeries through affordable, real-time solutions delivered directly into the operating room," said Or Benifla, Co-founder of CustoMED. "By putting scalable, personalized technology directly in surgeons' hands, our mission is to make computer-guided surgery fast, accessible, and routine, transforming what was once a boutique process into standard of care for every patient."

CustoMED was founded by Dr. Amit Zabatani, Or Benifla, and Alon Jacobi, and originated from Sheba Medical Center's 3D Printing & Innovation Lab, founded in 2018 by Dr. Dina Orkin together with the CustoMED co-founders. The lab has supported hundreds of surgeries across multiple hospital departments, making 3D technologies a routine part of patient care. CustoMED is part of Sheba Medical Center's ARC Innovation ecosystem, which fosters clinician-led innovations and accelerates global deployment.

"CustoMED is embedding precision and surgeon-directed tools into everyday workflows, shortening the path from imaging to the operating room while preserving governance, quality, and safety," said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Founder and Director of ARC Innovation and Chief Innovation, Transformation, and AI Officer at Sheba Medical Center. "The company exemplifies ARC's mission to translate clinical insight into scalable, real-world impact."

Funding proceeds will accelerate CustoMED's expansion into additional automated orthopedic indications, support U.S. and EU regulatory milestones—with approvals anticipated for 2026—and enable the global deployment of its on-demand manufacturing model.

"We were immediately impressed by the ARC team's world-class experience and CustoMED's mission to improve surgical performance and patient outcomes," added Raissa Hacohen, Managing Partner at Longevity Venture Partners. "CustoMED's platform gives surgeons everywhere access to personalized planning and surgical tools that can raise the standard of care in orthopedic surgery."

About CustoMED

CustoMED is a surgeon-first platform for AI-powered, patient-specific orthopedic surgery. Originating from Sheba Medical Center's 3D Printing & Innovation Lab, CustoMED applies AI-driven automation and 3D printing to transform surgeons' decisions into surgical guides and implants perfectly tailored to each patient. With hundreds of successful surgeries performed worldwide and $6M raised to date, CustoMED is scaling its solutions globally.

About ARC

ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), the innovation arm of Sheba Medical Center, founded and directed by Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, is shaping the future of medical innovation by connecting entrepreneurs and clinicians, advancing the development and implementation of new technologies, and creating breakthrough economic frameworks in healthcare. ARC's unique model—the first of its kind in global healthcare—has evolved into a global blueprint, with a network of innovation centers in leading hospitals and research institutions across London, Melbourne, Singapore, Berlin, and New Zealand. ARC's global network promotes technology-based medical solutions and accelerates the adoption of innovation within health systems worldwide.

ARC provides startups and researchers with exclusive access to Sheba's core assets, clinical data and medical talent, while advancing the hospital's vision to serve as a global hub for AI-driven medicine. The model's success has already led to exits totaling approximately $1 billion, with profits reinvested to further accelerate Sheba's AI and data revolution.

About Sheba Medical Center

The largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research and AI-based healthcare transformation. Sheba's City of Health boasts acute-care, rehabilitation, children's, cancer and geriatric hospitals, research and innovation hubs, medical simulation center, center for disaster response and a virtual hospital on one comprehensive campus in the center of Israel. Sheba serves as a true hospital without borders, welcoming patients and healthcare professionals from all over the world and consistently providing the highest-level medical care to all in need. For more information, visit: https://sheba-global.com

