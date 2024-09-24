Customer Appreciation Week Coming to Kroger

Kroger celebrates customers with the hottest deals and digital coupons

CINCINNATI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it will kick off a mega-sales event honoring customers with the retailer's hottest deals and digital coupons during Customer Appreciation Week running September 25-October 1.

"We are so grateful for the trust our customer's place in us to feed their families every day and for the opportunity to play a part in some of life's most precious moments from holidays to birthdays and everything in between," Stuart Aitken, senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer "During this special event we are celebrating customers with our hottest deals and digital coupons to show our sincere appreciation and say thank you for choosing Kroger."

During the one-week event, customers can get even more great deals on Kroger's Our Brands favorites and brands across the store. Starting September 25, visit Kroger.com/appreciation to save big and learn more.

Customers can look forward to Kroger's hottest deals and digital coupons such as:

Boost by Kroger Plus members can enjoy even more exclusive savings during customer appreciation week and may redeem Boost exclusive offers up to five times. Boost expands on savings available to customers through Kroger's free loyalty program. Members can save up to $1,000 per year on fuel, groceries and delivery fees, any way they shop*.

Boost by Kroger Plus Member Exclusive Offers Include:

For even more fresh products and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

Boost Disclaimers:

*Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on two deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month.

Free Delivery: $35 order minimum. Restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Delivery time not guaranteed.

2x Fuel Points: Restrictions apply. See site for details. Fuel points cannot be earned on alcohol, tobacco, gift cards or lottery tickets. Fuel Points can be redeemed at participating fuel locations.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

