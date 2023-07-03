Customer-centricity helps data centres overcome disruption

News Provided by Data Centre Magazine: Avnish Patankar, Commercial Director of BDx Indonesia, defines the reasons for its data centre acquisitions and transparent approach to disruption

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a proud people-person, Avnish Patankar – Commercial Director at BDx Indonesia – acknowledges that he is someone who thrives when working with people and for people. In fact, he attributes 'customer-facing' as one of his greatest qualities, which supports him in carrying out his role for the company's Indonesia data centre.

Prior to working for BDx Indonesia, Patankar gathered experience from various work settings where we see the foundations of his customer-centric approach. This first came into play in his sales engineer position at Paragon Water Technologies before he reached higher to achieve more success at Thermax, WOG Technologies, and Sterling and Wilson.

"When I started my career in an Indian engineering company, we were selling steam boilers and we were trained completely. I'd say that was the best-standing school for me. We were taught to be transparent to the customer in every situation, understand their requirements and applications, innovative solutions, and partner them for the implementation," says Patankar.

"People who work with the company create the company, they build the company"

