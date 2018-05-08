Customer Contact Week Announces 2018 CCW Excellence Awards Finalists

The winners will be announced during the Awards Gala, sponsored by Five9, on the evening of Tuesday, June 19th at The Mirage, Las Vegas. Five9's President, Dan Burkland will be hosting the awards gala with special entertainment provided by Paul Zerdin, America's Got Talent Season 10 Winner.

Individual Category:

Customer Contact Leader of the Year

Alan Winters – Teleperformance

– Teleperformance Ann Moreth – UPMC Health Plan

– UPMC Health Plan Deb Brown – Guardian

– Guardian Scott Stavretis – Acquire BPO

– Acquire BPO Tarun Gupta – Adobe

– Adobe Timothy Miller – Sitel

End-User Categories:

Best in Class Contact Center (under 99 seats)

Gant Travel

Liberty Utilities Central

MD Wise, Inc.

Nationwide

Sign Zone LLC.

Best in Class Contact Center (100-199 seats)

ezCater

Horizon Services

NexGen Agency

Pier 1 Imports

Valvoline

Best in Class Contact Center (200+ seats)

Hunter Douglas

Kromtech

Prudential

UPMC

UPMC Health Plan

Best Training & Development Program

Barclays Bank Delaware

Calendly

Hotwire

Newegg, Inc.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Best Contact Center Culture

Crisis Response Network

DISH

Dollar Shave Club

Marina Bay Sands

UPMC Health Plan

Best in Class Omnichannel Experience

AdoreMe

Calendly

Newegg, Inc.

Vendor Categories:

CRM Provider of the Year

Astute Solutions

Gluru

iQor, Inc.

Teleperformance Portugal

Omnichannel Provider of the Year

Astute Solutions

Genesys

Interactions

Jacada

Lionbridge

Noble Systems

Twilio

Outsourcing Provider of the Year

Acquire BPO

Gatestone & Co. International Inc.

GC Services, LLP.

InfoCision, Inc.

The Office Gurus

Workforce Optimization Provider of the Year

dvsAnalytics

i2x

NODA

OpenText

Verint

NextGen Innovation of the Year

Genesys

Gluru

NewVoiceMedia

ProcedureFlow

Talkdesk

Verint

Vonage

Best Training & Development Program

Alorica

Etech Global Services

InfoCision, Inc.

MultiCare Health System

Teleperformance Portugal

TTEC

