Customer Contact Week Announces 2018 CCW Excellence Awards Finalists

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week is proud to announce the finalists for the CCW Excellence Awards. The awards honor and recognize the most innovative contact centers, solutions and executives in customer contact across 13 categories. Finalists were chosen by our judging faculty composed of CCW Advisory Board members.
The winners will be announced during the Awards Gala, sponsored by Five9, on the evening of Tuesday, June 19th at The Mirage, Las Vegas. Five9's President, Dan Burkland will be hosting the awards gala with special entertainment provided by Paul Zerdin, America's Got Talent Season 10 Winner.
Individual Category:
Customer Contact Leader of the Year
- Alan Winters – Teleperformance
- Ann Moreth – UPMC Health Plan
- Deb Brown – Guardian
- Scott Stavretis – Acquire BPO
- Tarun Gupta – Adobe
- Timothy Miller – Sitel
End-User Categories:
Best in Class Contact Center (under 99 seats)
- Gant Travel
- Liberty Utilities Central
- MD Wise, Inc.
- Nationwide
- Sign Zone LLC.
Best in Class Contact Center (100-199 seats)
- ezCater
- Horizon Services
- NexGen Agency
- Pier 1 Imports
- Valvoline
Best in Class Contact Center (200+ seats)
- Hunter Douglas
- Kromtech
- Prudential
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Best Training & Development Program
- Barclays Bank Delaware
- Calendly
- Hotwire
- Newegg, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
Best Contact Center Culture
- Crisis Response Network
- DISH
- Dollar Shave Club
- Marina Bay Sands
- UPMC Health Plan
Best in Class Omnichannel Experience
- AdoreMe
- Calendly
- Newegg, Inc.
Vendor Categories:
CRM Provider of the Year
- Astute Solutions
- Gluru
- iQor, Inc.
- Teleperformance Portugal
Omnichannel Provider of the Year
- Astute Solutions
- Genesys
- Interactions
- Jacada
- Lionbridge
- Noble Systems
- Twilio
Outsourcing Provider of the Year
- Acquire BPO
- Gatestone & Co. International Inc.
- GC Services, LLP.
- InfoCision, Inc.
- The Office Gurus
Workforce Optimization Provider of the Year
- dvsAnalytics
- i2x
- NODA
- OpenText
- Verint
NextGen Innovation of the Year
- Genesys
- Gluru
- NewVoiceMedia
- ProcedureFlow
- Talkdesk
- Verint
- Vonage
Best Training & Development Program
- Alorica
- Etech Global Services
- InfoCision, Inc.
- MultiCare Health System
- Teleperformance Portugal
- TTEC
