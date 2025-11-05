Customer Contact Week (CCW) Returns To Orlando To Kick Off 2026 In Leading The Next Wave Of Customer Experience

Top Customer Contact Executives to Gather in the Sunshine State to Elevate CX Strategies and Hear Expert Insights, Innovative Solutions, and Engaging Keynotes

NEW YORK and ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW), the largest and leading event series committed to catering to professionals within the customer contact experience industry, announces its return to Orlando, Florida, from January 21 to January 23 at JW Marriott Bonnet Creek. Powered by Customer Management Practice (CMP), a market intelligence firm, CCW Orlando will unite industry visionaries, pioneering brands, and rising leaders for three immersive days that shape the future of customer contact and customer experience.

CCW Orlando brings together the world's foremost customer contact leaders to reimagine service excellence. Across immersive workshops, collaborative think tanks, and inspiring keynotes, attendees will uncover cutting-edge technologies, explore transformative strategies, and shape the future of customer experience.

"After the incredible success of our recent events, we're thrilled to return to Orlando, one of our CX community's favorite locations," said Mario Matulich, President of Customer Management Practice. "Every year at CCW Orlando, we see professionals challenge assumptions, embrace innovation, and walk away with strategies that truly transform their organizations. That spirit of learning, connection, and forward momentum is what continues to drive our mission, and what better way to start 2026 than with an event that has shaped the industry for over two decades. CCW Orlando will set the precedent for the year ahead, and we can't wait to welcome those looking to chart the next chapter of CX."

Attendees can look forward to exclusive 2026 key themes, including:

Cross-Functional Partnerships- Learn best practices for forging strong partnerships between your organization's customer experience and contact center functions.

CX Strategy and Insights- Explore the latest strategies for gathering valuable data and actioning it for seamless and memorable experiences across touchpoints, using journey mapping, design thinking, and other innovative approaches to increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty

Training and Upskilling - Elevate your customer experience and empower your contact center teams by upskilling in enhanced emotional intelligence, product mastery, and digital fluency.

AI and Emerging Tech- Discover key strategies for adopting AI into your teams' operations and how to overcome challenges that come with widespread integration.

CCW Orlando will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster; Ryan Minton, Customer & Employee Experience Expert and two-time bestselling author; Chaunté Lowe, four-time Olympian and Founder and CEO of Boundless Resilience; Lisa Wysocky, Senior Director of Channel and Partner Management at Sonos; Felicia Williams, Senior Director of Support Services at Zillow; and Colin Slade, SVP of Customer Success at Cloudbeds, among many others.

Attendees can also look forward to dynamic breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, networking receptions, and the highly anticipated CCWomen Summit, the industry's leading community of female executives and allies dedicated to empowerment and leadership.

To register for CCW Orlando, visit: https://www.customercontactweek.com/ccw-orlando/

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 8,000 attendees, over 200 expert speakers, and over 250 solution providers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit, www.customercontactweek.com

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit, www.customermanagementpractice.com/

SOURCE IQPC