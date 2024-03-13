Customer Contact Week, The Unrivaled Global Leader In Customer Contact Events, Launches 26th Season in Las Vegas

Esteemed Business Mogul Martha Stewart to Share Exclusive Insights and Expertise on the Main Stage at CCW Las Vegas

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS , March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW), the leading event series committed to catering to professionals within the customer contact industry, announces its most anticipated event of the year, CCW Las Vegas. The global flagship event is returning to Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on June 3-6, 2024. CCW is brought to you by CCW Digital and powered by CMP Research.

CCW Las Vegas connects industry professionals, thought leaders, and solution providers to explore the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in customer contact. It is the premier platform for networking, learning, and recognizing excellence in customer service. From the groundbreaking realms of generative AI to the intricacies of workforce management strategies and self-service innovations, this year's annual event is set to excite customer contact leaders by delivering a vital array of transformative tools, cutting-edge technology, and advanced techniques propelling the industry forward.

"Celebrating 26 years of Customer Contact Week Las Vegas, Customer Management Practice proudly recognizes CCW as the premier event in the customer contact industry, with thousands of attendees expected to join us at Caesars Forum this year," states Mario Matulich, President of Customer Management Practice. "CCW stands as the ultimate platform for industry leaders to exchange invaluable insights, for organizations to unveil groundbreaking solutions, and for professionals to make connections that build the future of customer experience."

In 2024, CCW is preparing to showcase a distinguished roster of speakers on its main stage, including American retail icon and respected television personality Martha Stewart. Stewart, founder of Omnimedia, is celebrated as one of the top leaders of the home and hospitality space with numerous successful business ventures. Stewart's keynote will focus on her unique approach to building strong customer relationships where she will share her expert secrets to creating resonant and lasting connections.

Joining Martha Stewart on the main stage are iconic business minds: David Glickman, Founder and CEO of Mint Mobile as well as Angie Bastian, Founder of BoomChickaPop, Andrea Jung, President & CEO and Former CEO of Avon Products Grameen America and Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President & CEO of SHRM. Glickman will share insight on how Mint Mobile transformed telecom, and Jung will be speaking about her journey from garage business to global phenomenon, Bastian will detail how to redefine customer relationships in the digital era and Taylor will dive into what generative AI means for the future of humanity. Previous speakers include Tyra Banks, Abby Wambach, and Mark King, former CEO of Taco Bell, to name a few.

Additionally, CCW Las Vegas will feature CCWomen, an invaluable event convening influential female executives and allies whose efforts are globally charting the course for contact center and CX teams. CCWomen is an unstoppable force dedicated to empowering women and allies in revolutionizing the customer contact industry with its core mission to ignite change, one woman at a time.

Lastly, attendees of CCW Las Vegas are encouraged to take advantage of CMP Research's CMP Certified, an opportunity to receive certification in the customer contact competencies that drive employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and high performance in today's operating environment. CMP Research's data reflects that organizations with CMP certified agents and leaders can cut attrition in half and increase customer satisfaction.

"With a legacy spanning over 25 years as the largest event for customer contact professionals, CCW stands ready to unveil yet another extraordinary conference in 2024, filled with actionable insights and forward-thinking approaches aimed at enhancing attendees' customer service strategies and building loyal customer relationships," said Michael DeJager, Managing Director of Events for Customer Management Practice.

For more information on upcoming speakers or to register, visit: https://www.customercontactweek.com/.

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 5,000 attendees, 245 solution providers, and over 250 expert speakers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit www.customercontactweek.com.

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit: www.customermanagementpractice.com/.

SOURCE CCW: Customer Contact Week