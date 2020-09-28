Customer Demand For Elderberry Supplements Is Up By An Incredible 17,000 Percent

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout 2020 the demand for elderberry products has grown at an unbelievable rate. Market research indicates that sales of elderberry products are up by 17,000%, causing supplement companies to rapidly develop and manufacture products to meet the demand. For Natural Cure Labs, producing third-party validated, high-quality supplements was already the foundation of their business model. Natural Cure Labs recently released their Elderberry Immune Support Complex after assembling a dossier of more than 10 human health studies to help support the safety and trustworthiness of their supplements.

The unprecedented increase in demand has caused Natural Cure to shift production into high gear, with an impressive turnaround of less than eight weeks, from start to finish, including ideation, research, formulation, label design, production, and finally, launch.

Natural Cure Labs' mission has always been to make safe, research-driven supplements available and accessible to a wider audience who may not otherwise utilize naturopathic products. The company's goal has been to take the guesswork out of buying supplements, by making their descriptions and functional uses straightforward, supported by research, and backed by their promise of quality ingredients.

Natural Cure Labs' Elderberry Immune Support Complex is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and most importantly, potent. Natural Cure Labs' formula uses a 10:1 elderberry extract to ensure a concentrated dose which is not attainable using a simple fruit powder alternative. Elderberry Immune Support Complex is also blended, capsulated, and bottled in the USA.

While this may seem standard for dietary supplement dosing, some companies attempt to save on product cost though the use of less effective variants or lower doses of key nutrients.

Natural Cure Labs creates products that address the needs of millions of Americans who turn to natural supplements as an affordable option for health products. One way to meet this goal has been to deliver on their promise of trusted, high-grade ingredients that are supported by research and quality manufacturing practices.

Natural Cure's Elderberry Immune Support Complex was both developed and validated under the supervision of professionals and boasts a number of supporting human research studies.

As demand grows, both from customers who are new to naturopathic health products and customers who have done their research, Natural Cure Labs has been proud to rise to the occasion and serve their customers as they look for new and natural ways to bolster their health.

Natural Cure Labs is an award-winning manufacturer of dietary supplements. The company is committed to producing responsible, trustworthy, and quality supplements that enable individuals to live a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle. The immune-focused formulas are manufactured in the USA using premium vegan and non-GMO ingredients based on published medical literature. To learn more about Natural Cure Labs' dedication to quality and research, please visit https://www.naturalcurelabs.com/

