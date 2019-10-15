Customer Engagement Leader Braze Expands Reach with More Channels, Real-Time Data Integrations, and New Tools

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, the leading global customer engagement platform, today announced new product updates to help marketing and growth teams create more relevant, memorable consumer experiences. Updates include new channel expansion, deeper support for real-time data, and new personalization tools, all designed to help brands create lasting, meaningful relationships with their consumers.

"In the age of privacy, it's never been more important for brands to establish consumer trust through hyper-personal, hyper-relevant experiences," said Kevin Wang, vice president of product management at Braze. "Together, these updates allow brands to create communication that leverages the right channel and provides the right context based on real-time data, leading to memorable experiences and accelerated growth."

Channel Expansion: SMS, AMP for Email, Content Cards, and Roku

Braze's platform is channel-agnostic, eliminating the channel silos that have traditionally plagued brands. With the addition of AMP for Email, Content Cards, SMS, and Roku, marketers can orchestrate more sophisticated cross-channel campaigns, forging human connections between consumers and the brands they love and alleviating some of the privacy and data security concerns historically found with more private channels.

As the first customer engagement platform to support AMP for Email, Braze allows its customers to use email as an interactive and contextual channel. With 270 billion emails sent daily, traditional email remains popular, but engagement remains low. Interactive components of AMP boost engagement by allowing users to engage with content and take actions without having to leave their inbox.

"AMP represents a huge leap forward in email capabilities, and we're thrilled to be one of the first companies using it," said Nick D'Amelio, Director of CRM at Slice , the local pizza delivery platform and Braze customer. "We've begun to include personalized, interactive recommendations and have already seen increases in email interactions. We're looking to expand our AMP campaigns, allowing customers to explore our pizzerias from their inboxes and get real-time updates on delivery orders."



"AMP for Email has far-reaching applications, most notably more dynamic experiences leading to more relevant, contextual email campaigns," said Patrick Kettner, Lead Developer Advocate, AMP Email at Google. "Braze is the first customer engagement platform to support AMP for Email. We are excited to see how Braze customers incorporate AMP into their marketing strategies to increase growth."

Real-time Data Integration with Snowflake

Braze's latest updates come on the heels of the company's June partnership announcement with Snowflake . Getting real-time customer data is key to personalization, but data can become obsolete quickly, forcing marketers to operationalize and put it to use immediately, which can be challenging. Braze and Snowflake customers can now join multiple sources of data via Snowflake Secure Data Sharing, giving brands the ability to access and examine ready-to-use customer data across their ecosystem—providing an added layer of certainty that consumer privacy is protected—and take action on the data that will matter most to their campaigns, and consumers.

Braze also launched Braze Benchmarks , an interactive data tool powered by the Snowflake Data Exchange that gives any marketer access to customer engagement benchmarks. Braze Benchmarks examines anonymous, aggregated mobile, web, and email engagement data from more than 600 brands across our EU and U.S. to calculate monthly, quarterly, and yearly engagement rates by industry.

Frequency Capping

Armed with new channels and ready-to-use data, marketers can now use Braze's frequency capping capabilities to control the cadence of communication across channels, product categories, or business units for any time period. Outreach can be capped by channel or tags, and new cross-channel rules ensure marketers can tailor campaigns to consumer preferences, delivering communications within specific timeframes and to the exact specifications of their brand.

ABOUT BRAZE

Braze delivers customer experiences across email, mobile, SMS, and web. Customers, including Citi, Urban Outfitters, and Venmo, use the Braze platform to facilitate real-time experiences between brands and customers in a more authentic and human way. The company was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms in 2019. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in London, San Francisco and Singapore. Learn more at braze.com.

