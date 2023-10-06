Customer Engagement Solutions Market to grow by USD 11.60 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing Adoption of e-commerce business models- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "customer engagement solutions market by component (solutions and services), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the customer engagement solutions market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 11.60 billion. Increasing adoption of e-commerce business models is the key factor driving market growth. To take advantage of the growing popularity of smartphones and related applications, new customer acquisition solution providers are turning to e-commerce business strategies. Additionally, to stay competitive, many offline stores are reducing the number of stores and focusing on a smaller number of stores. These sellers are leveraging Internet commerce (e-commerce) platforms as a new revenue source and building an omnichannel presence. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The availability of free and open-source customer engagement solutions software is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This is due to the high cost of SaaS customer engagement solutions, free and open-source customer engagement solution software is becoming increasingly popular, especially among small and medium businesses with low IT budgets. . Small and medium-sized businesses can adopt and configure software licenses and subscriptions that fit their business model using available open-source customer engagement solutions. Additionally, open-source customer engagement solution systems with customizable architectures are being deployed by small and medium-sized businesses. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The customer engagement solutions market is segmented by component (solutions and services), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. Customer engagement solutions are defined as providing a variety of solutions that enable businesses to make better decisions, increase Net Promoter Score (NPS), and create seamless, personalized, multi-channel communications across all vehicles at any time when supported by the Service. and know-how. Additionally, customer engagement solutions can range from live chat tools that communicate with customers through service channels to enterprise-grade software for every touchpoint a user has throughout their sales experience with the company. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Customer Engagement Solutions Market:

Accenture Plc, Avaya LLC, Calabrio Inc., Crmnext, eGain Corp., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Freshworks Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., and Verint Systems Inc.

Related Reports:

The cloud security market in the retail sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.57% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,582.14 million.

The managed network services (MNS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15.77 billion.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio