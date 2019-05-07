Customer Experience at the Forefront: Kyle Groff Joins Bank of the West as Chief Customer Officer

Groff brings over a decade of customer experience (CX) expertise with building and enhancing some of the world's most iconic brands including Tesla, JetBlue, Hilton and American Express. As head of the bank's CX function, he will oversee the design and delivery of a customer experience program spanning the bank's business lines and customer touchpoints, to provide a seamless customer journey.

"We are incredibly excited to have Kyle join us in advancing our customer-centric culture, a key capability for our growth strategy. His knowledge of customer experience applications and designs will help ensure we keep the people and businesses we serve at the center of our universe," said Bakhshi. "Our commitment to help individuals prosper and businesses grow begins with great customer experience."

Prior to joining Bank of the West, Groff was Senior Principal of Customer Experience Strategy at Qualtrics, an experience management software company, where he helped to develop and grow the company's customer experience business line across product, marketing and consulting functional areas.

Earlier, Groff worked at JetBlue Airways where he designed and launched JetBlue's employee experience (EX) program, revamped the CX program, and oversaw the brand experience (BX) program. Before joining JetBlue, Kyle worked as a research psychologist for the US Navy, where he led civilian employee experience and B2B customer experience programs.

Groff received a PhD and MA in Industrial-Organizational Psychology from the University of South Florida and a BA in Psychology from the University of Michigan. He will be based in the bank's headquarters in San Francisco.

