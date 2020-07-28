Customer Experience Company (v)WeCare Steps Up To Support Struggling Businesses During the COVID-19 Crisis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, (v)WeCare professionals have quickly onboarded several new clients. The (v)WeCare team proactively used their expertise to provide their services and offerings to the new clients in a remote environment and were able to start helping customers right away. The need for customer support has been tremendous and (v)WeCare continues to hire and train new customer support representatives to this day.

(v)WeCare has been able to successfully transition many team members to a work from home environment without sacrificing quality or security. We understand that customers expect services within SLA's, which (v)WeCare has continued to provide. (v)WeCare representatives have been coached that during this quarantine period, interpersonal connection is more important than ever, and have therefore been trained to connect and empathize even more with every customer they interact with.

"We understand that this is an incredibly challenging time for many industries and their customers," said Geetika, VP-Client Services at (v)WeCare, "I am proud of our team for stepping it up during this crisis in order to provide exceptional customer support at such a high volume."

To learn more about (v)WeCare, visit vcaretec.com

About (v)WeCare

(v)WeCare is a customer experience company that provides phone, email, chat, and social media. The dedicated and highly trained team is committed to providing first-call resolutions while creating a positive impression of your brand. Led by a team of dedicated and experienced customer support professionals, our mission is to solve problems and keep customers smiling, no matter what challenges they face. For more information, visit vcaretec.com

Media Contact: Sandy Mehra, 206-579-4916, [email protected]

SOURCE (v)WeCare

Related Links

https://www.vcaretec.com/

