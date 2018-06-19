Customer Experience Leader TTEC Hiring 8,000 Associates Across 22 Humanify™ Customer Engagement Centers in the US

This event will be hosted at 22 Humanify Customer Engagement center locations across the United States from 9:00am – 3:00pm. TTEC is hiring more than 8,000 new positions at these centers and an additional 3,000 roles available through the company's Humanify@home offering. Job opportunities are available to provide customer care in healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, media and entertainment, and other industries. Most candidates will receive immediate onsite interviews and same-day job offers.

"For more than 36 years, our brand ambassadors have managed millions of interactions each day, creating genuine connections with our clients' customers and bringing humanity to the customer experience," said Michael Wellman, Chief People Officer, TTEC. "We're looking for passionate, caring and driven people who are interested in developing a career in customer experience, and who will enjoy upskilling and advancement potential along with competitive pay and attractive benefits."

TTEC is actively hiring a variety of positions, including:

Healthcare Insurance Associates

Customer Service Representatives

Bilingual (Spanish-English) Customer Service Representative

More than 17% of the company's workforce comes from employee referrals from existing team members, a direct result of the company culture, values and employee recognition programs. In addition, the company has promoted more than 1,500 employees in the past 12 months in the US.

Employees enjoy the following:

Opportunity to support a global company

Potential career advancement

Employee rewards and bonuses

Flexible hours

Interactive work environment

Candidates can connect with TTEC in three different ways:

Online Live Chat at www.ttecjobs.com

Call 866.796.5485

Visit local TTEC locations – https://www.ttecjobs.com/en-US/search?facetcountry=us

For a full list of locations and available positions, visit www.ttecjobs.com

About TTEC:

TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services provider focused exclusively on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 50,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

