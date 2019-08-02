Customer Experience Leader TTEC Hiring More Than 2,700 Associates in Nationwide Hiring Event
Company to host TTEC Nationwide Career Fair on August 6, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Aug 02, 2019, 16:45 ET
DENVER, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that its TTEC Nationwide Career Fair will be held on Tuesday, August 6, during which the company will be hiring nearly 3,000 customer experience associates.
This event will be hosted at 21 Humanify Customer Engagement center locations across the United States from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6. TTEC is hiring more than 2,000 new positions at these centers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. An additional 700 roles are available through the company's Humanify® @home offering. Job opportunities are available to provide customer care in healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, media and entertainment, and other industries. Most qualified candidates will receive immediate onsite interviews and same-day job offers.
"Our brand ambassadors have been delivering amazing customer experiences on behalf of our clients for over 36 years by creating meaningful connections with their customers," said Michael Wellman, Chief People Officer, TTEC. "We're looking for compassionate and service-minded people who want to grow their careers in customer experience with an inclusive and community-minded organization – and a company where there's opportunity for development and advancement potential, along with competitive pay and attractive benefits."
TTEC is actively hiring a variety of positions, including:
- Bilingual (Spanish-English) Customer Service Representatives
- Customer Service Representatives
- Healthcare Insurance Associates
- Property and Casualty Licensed Insurance Agents
- Sales Representatives
- Social Media Marketing Strategists
TTEC is a committed employer of hiring veterans, members of the Guard and the Reserve, as well as military spouses. And a large percentage of the company's US workforce comes from existing employee referrals, a direct result of the company culture, values and employee recognition programs.
Employees enjoy the following:
- Opportunity to support a global company
- Competitive pay
- Potential career advancement
- Employee rewards and bonuses
- Interactive work environment
Candidates can connect with TTEC in three different ways:
- Visit local TTEC locations – https://www.ttecjobs.com/en/contact-us
- Call 866.796.5485
- Online Live Chat at www.ttecjobs.com
TTEC's Career Fair will be held in the following cities:
|
Arizona
|
Georgia
|
North Carolina
|
Phoenix
|
Duluth
|
Concord
|
Tempe
|
Kentucky
|
Pennsylvania
|
Arkansas
|
Hopkinsville
|
Uniontown
|
Jonesboro
|
Paducah
|
Sherwood
|
Texas
|
Missouri
|
Ennis
|
Colorado
|
Springfield
|
McAllen
|
Greeley
|
Temple
|
Montana
|
Florida
|
Kalispell
|
Virginia
|
Daytona Beach
|
Weber City
|
Melbourne
|
Nevada
|
Orlando
|
Las Vegas
|
West Virginia
|
Morgantown
For a full list of all TTEC locations, available positions, and work from home states, visit www.ttec.com/careers
About TTEC:
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,300 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.
