Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco

This award recognizes Cisco partners who have a focused and dedicated practice in customer care. These partners have demonstrated success with integrating third-party applications to deliver comprehensive solutions and a strong track record of competitive wins with Cisco.

"As one of a selected few partners that can enable our customers with both cloud and premise-based solutions, TTEC continues to grow its premise-based business year over year while growing its cloud business by over 70% year to date," said Ken George, Sales Business Development Manager, Cisco.

"We are proud to be recognized with this customer care award by Cisco," said Steve Pollema, Senior Vice President, TTEC Digital. "Our long-term partnership and collaboration with Cisco has created industry-leading omnichannel solutions that have transformed customer experience. We look forward to continuing to grow this successful partnership in the years to come."

Learn how Humanify™ Technology Platforms from TTEC, powered in part by Cisco's HCS Contact Center solution, deliver seamless omnichannel customer engagement and how the TTEC CX Calculator provides a glimpse of the real-world customer experience and profitability outcomes TTEC solutions can drive.

About TTEC

TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services provider focused exclusively on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 50,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

