Customer Experience Leaders Weigh in on How 2020 Has Permanently Shifted Expectations

Customers won't be going back to the 'old way' of doing things anytime soon. Tweet this

"Customers now expect brands to respond to their needs in faster, more understanding ways," said Jeannie Walters, CEO of Experience Investigators and customer experience speaker. "Customers won't be going back to the 'old way' of doing things anytime soon. Customers are valuing how they're saving time and still getting what they need."

The report goes on to detail how businesses that successfully navigated 2020 did so with a customer-centric mindset that used technology to support those interactions, not replace them. For example, providing multiple channels for customer interactions—such as phone and website chat—offered consumers the ease of experience they desired while helping businesses capture more opportunities.

"2020 has shown the importance and value of human connections," said Ruby CEO, Kate Winkler. "Even though we couldn't perform business in person, the personal connection customers' crave didn't go away—quite the opposite in fact. The businesses that survived and thrived found ways to deliver on that expectation in new ways."

Additional insights are offered in the report by customer experience thought leaders from Wistia, Unbounce, and more. Business owners looking to get a leg up on the competition in 2021 can download a copy of the How 2020 Shifted Customer Experience Trends for 2021 report for free at Ruby.com.

About Ruby:

Customers in today's on-demand economy expect quick answers and personalized service. At Ruby®, we provide small businesses with the services, products, and analytics they need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences. Trusted by more than 13,000 business owners, our US-based, live virtual receptionists and chat specialists create meaningful human connections supported by proprietary technology—building trust, fostering loyalty, and helping win new business 24/7, 365-days a year. Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003 and has gained national recognition as a Fortune Magazine Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, repeat Great Places to Work rankings, and a Silver Stevie for Customer Service Training Team of the Year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829.

